Doctors recommend end-of-life decision for Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore | Ents & Arts News





Doctors said there was “no hope left” for actor Tom Sizemore and recommended that his family make an end-of-life decision, his manager said. The 61-year-old man has been in intensive care, in critical condition, for suffering from a cerebral aneurysm around 2 a.m. on Saturday, February 18 while at his home in Los Angeles. We understand that he is in a coma. Picture:

(L-R) Sizemore with Saving Private Ryan director Steven Spielberg in 1998

Sizemore is best known for his roles as a sergeant alongside Tom Hanks in the 1998 World War II epic Saving Private Ryan, and as the commander of an army ranger battalion in the 2001 film Black Hawk Down. The film won five Oscars. He also appeared in Strange Days, as well as the 1995 crime drama Heat, and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Witness Protection. . His manager, Charles Lago, said in a statement: “Today the doctors informed his family that there was no longer any hope and recommended [an] end-of-life decision. “The family is in the process of deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be released on Wednesday.” He said on Monday that Sizemore’s family requested confidentiality, adding: “They would like to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received. “It’s been a tough time for them.” Sizemore struggled with drug addiction during his acting career, having been arrested on several occasions for driving under the influence and possession of drugs. In 2003 he was convicted of domestic violence against his girlfriend Heidi Fleiss and three years later went unchallenged using methamphetamine outside a motel. He was arrested in 2009 and 2011 for alleged assault on an ex-spouse.

