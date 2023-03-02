Nonstop K-pop: AI just doesn’t belong

(Sophia Pelaez | Daily Trojan Horse)

My K-pop TikTok feed, a safe space for me that usually consists of cheap idol edits or highly detailed song and outfit charts, was bombarded with clips from MAVE’s first release, PANDORA.

MAVE () is a girl group under Metaverse Entertainment that consists of four 19- and 20-year-old members: SIU (), ZENA (), MARTY (), and TYRA (). The girls are all Korean and most of them (apart from SIU) are bilingual. Their stage performances are energetic and they move with almost robotic precision. Their audience is lively during their shows. At first glance, everything seems fine and normal; That is, until you scrape your glasses and squint.

The girls are not real.

Every aspect of their being is the artificial intelligence of AI. It’s obvious once you stare for more than five seconds; the way they move is a little too rigid, their hair just seems a little too shiny, and their facial expressions and breathing are a little too comfortable for a full performance. It’s actually kind of funny to think that people in the audience who, unlike the idols on stage, are real people are actually staring at a blank space which is then edited to include the girls.

I had no idea this band was even going to debut because I didn’t care. When spa(), another girl group, debuted in 2020, I wasn’t very amused by their parent company SM Entertainments’ decision to create AI counterparts for all four members, especially that they appeared in music videos, stages and promotions.

By counterparts, I mean exactly what MAVE is now, just part-time. Each of the four girls had an AI figure that matched their physical characteristics and was basically created to enhance the nuance of the group and contribute to an ever-growing storyline.

I understand that the company was probably trying to distinguish their new girl group and spawn a new conceptualization, but the AI ​​never added anything. Honestly, it felt like a loophole because SM knew the spa wasn’t as good at performing as other bands under their name.

For some reason, this new trend in K-pop is making my blood boil, and the fact that people are promoting MAVE on social media and following and liking their content really upsets me. These girls are programmed to be perfect; they have no human emotion, no history, no inherent talent and no personality. And yet, quite naively, people fall in love with their originality.

Honestly, it feels like K-pop has been able to make a positive name for itself recently over the past few years thanks to the success of BTS and the band’s number of world tours across the United States and the rest of the western world. But with this new technological development, it feels like the music, concepts, and fandoms are being sent back to the dark ages, where K-pop fans were labeled as grumpy or overzealous, obsessing over daydreams that had no basis in reality (no, you won’t marry your fav). But at least those idols were real.

Honestly, it seems ridiculous to even have to write about such a problem. Can someone explain to me why MAVE has over 150,000 Instagram followers? Why does PANDORA have 16 million views on YouTube? What is there even to watch? And God please justify the fact that they have an actual album design and preview (although I can’t seem to find where to buy it, which is for the best).

I generally like to carry K-pop because of its performative value and its embrace of perfectionism (before it got toxic). Similarly, you often can’t help but fall in love with idols and their personalities, abilities, and even imperfections. You just don’t get that with artificial intelligence.

On a more serious note that deflects from standard engagement issues, there are also growing concerns about the safety of idols, and how this AI technology and its widespread availability can inadvertently hurt the real artists it aims to encapsulate. As virtual sex crimes and deepfake pornography continue to rise online, it is becoming increasingly difficult to control their spread and identify problematic sites.

According to an article published in the Korea Times in 2021, In the case of [spa]human limbs share the same identities as their virtual avatars, so if their digital selves fall victim to digital sex crimes, human limbs are also likely to be affected.

While it’s true that real, normal celebrities have fallen victim to these illegal porn forums, one could argue that already offering these idols in a virtual format invites people to alter their movements, facial expressions, etc.

There is a real problem with artificial technology replacing humans in the entertainment industry. In my eyes, this is ridiculous and should stop before it gains traction, if it hasn’t already. It’s honestly an embarrassment to the K-pop world and a slap in the face for all the idols who have trained for so many years only to be passed over by a blank stage.

Daphne Yaman is a sophomore who writes about K-pop. His column, Non-Stop K-Pop, airs every other Wednesday. She is also an opinion writer at Daily Trojan.