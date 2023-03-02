March Movie Releases: March Bollywood Theatrical Releases: Ranbir Kapoor Returns to His Romantic Avatar in ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’ and More





Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar A new month brings a new batch of Hindi films, which are slated for release and are expected to do well at the box office. The most anticipated movies slated for release in March include Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Ms. Chatterjee Vs. Norway starring Rani Mukerji, Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn, and Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma. The full schedule of Bollywood movies scheduled for release in March 2023 is here. This is Luv Ranjans’ next film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead while comedian-turned-actor Anubhav Bassi is in a supporting role. The film tells the story of a “player” in the world of romantic relationships, who discovers a woman, who will make a good opponent and thinks that falling in love is like a mind game. The film will be released in theaters on March 8. Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway The Rani Mukerji-directed film is based on the real events of Indian couple Anurup and Sagarika Bhattacharya. The couple left Calcutta for Norway, but in 2011 Norwegian social services removed the Indian couple’s children from their care. The film is set to be released on March 17, 2023. Zwigato Starring Shahana Goswami and Kapil Sharma, the film is set in Bhubaneshwar and is about the difficulties faced by a delivery man. This is a director by Nandita Das, who previously directed the critically acclaimed Manto in 2018. Bholah Along with Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Bholaa is a prisoner who, after serving a decade in prison, returns home to see his daughter when he is detained in the middle of his journey. To meet her daughter, Bholaa must travel a road lined with deadly perils. The film is a remake of Kaithi, released in 2019. The film is set to release on March 30. Bheed The main actors of Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha, are Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will premiere on March 24. Anubhav Sinha has previously directed Thappad, Article 15, Mulk and Anek. FAQs Q1- What is Kapil Sharma’s first film?

Kiss Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Q2- Who runs Bholaa?

Ajay Devgn

