The ‘Magnum, PI’ actor suffered a tragic death after a crippling car crash





Magnum IP was one of the most successful television shows of the 80s. Starring Tom Selleck in the lead, the crime drama aired on CBS from 1980 to 1988. Three decades have passed since the show went off the air. , and the series saw several actors die. A Magnum IP Actor Roger E. Mosley suffered a tragic death after a crippling car accident last year. Roger E. Mosley played a helicopter pilot in Magnum PI Roger E. Mosley (left), Larry Manetti, Tom Selleck, John Hillerman and Jillie Mack in Magnum PI in 1985 | CBS via Getty Images the original Magnum IP follows a laid-back private investigator wearing an aloha shirt living in a luxurious seaside estate owned by a wealthy author after Magnum solves one of his cases. Thomas Sullivan Magnum (Selleck) doesn’t take many cases unless they suit him. And although his life in Hawaii is rather windy, he often has to deal with the caretaker of the estate, Jonathan Higgins (John Hillerman). The two start out on rocky bases, but they eventually develop a fondness for each other. Besides Higgins, Magnum has two other companions on the island who help him with business. One is bar owner Orville Wilbur Richard Rick Wright (Larry Manetti), and the other is local helicopter pilot Theodore TC Calvin (Roger E. Mosley). Magnum, TC and Rick have known each other since their Vietnam War days. The PI often uses trickery and bribery to get his two cronies to help him on cases, much to their chagrin. Magnum uses Ricks’ connections in the Hawaiian Underbelly to gain information on his cases and uses TC piloting skills to move from place to place. TC also has excellent combat skills, which come in handy whenever Magnum deals with complex cases involving fistfights. Mosley returned for CBS Magnum IP reboot, appearing in two episodes as John Booky. Tragic car accident of Roger E. Mosley and reaction of Tom Selleck On August 7, 2022, The Hollywood Reporter announced Mosley’s death after a car crash in Lynwood, Calif., that left him paralyzed from the shoulders up. Speaking to the outlet, his daughter Ch-a Mosley said her father died three days after the crash. She also announced the deaths of celebrities in a heartfelt Facebook post: Roger E. Mosley, my dad, your friend, your coach Mosley, your TC from Magnum, IP, transmitted at 1:17 a.m. He was surrounded by his family as he peacefully transcended. We could never mourn such an incredible man. She congratulated her father and urged fans to celebrate him. He HATES any crying done in his name. It’s time to celebrate the legacy he left to all. I love you dad. You loved me too. My heart is heavy, but I am strong. I will take care of mom, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she’s in good hands. Rest quietly. Reached for comment, Selleck said entertainment tonight: Lotta miles with my friend Roger. Some very good ones too. Rest in peace my friend. Where are the other Magnum PI actors now? John Hillerman, who played the uptight, scene-stealing Higgins, appeared in all eight seasons of Magnum IP He died of natural causes aged 84 in 2017. Larry Manetti was also a regular Magnum IP cast member. After the show ended, he appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Walker, Texas Ranger; Battlestar Galactica; And Fantasy Island. Like Mosley, Manetti appeared in the Magnum IP revival, playing his original character, Rick. Manetti turned 75 on July 23, 2022. Tom Selleck, the most famous of Magnum IP cast, turned 78 on January 29, 2023. Since the show ended, he has appeared in various television series, including as Richard Burke in Friends and Frank Reagan in Blue blood.

