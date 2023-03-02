Taylor Jenkins Reid writes her own Hollywood success story

I’m jealous you met her, an employee working behind the scenes at a recent press opportunity for Daisy Jones & the Six says some journalists.

The she in question wasn’t Riley Keough, star of Amazon’s limited series, or any of the other female star shows. It was Taylor Jenkins Reid, the bestselling author behind a celebrity-infused, decades-spanning literary universe steeped in glitz and spunk: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Daisy Jones, Malibu Rising and Carrie Soto is back.

Daisy Jones, which debuts Friday on Prime Video, is Reid’s first adaptation to hit the screen, and more are in the works.

Reid and her husband, Alex, have adapted a first book, One True Loves, which stars Phillipa Soo and Simu Liu and opens April 7. She’s also written a screenplay with her best friend, which Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) is set to direct.

Reid says she always knew she wanted to work in Hollywood and calls writing books a happy accident. She first moved to Los Angeles to work in casting, but when she wrote her first novel, Forever Interrupted, she knew that was what she was meant to do.

I found this piece of myself that I never expected, she says. Now, seeing Hollywood call for work, Reid says, is really fun.

Reid spoke with The Associated Press about the future of her book series, the intertwined threads, and the status of this Evelyn Hugo adaptation. The transcript has been condensed for brevity.

AP: You said your most recent novel, Carrie Soto Is Back, is the last in your series of celebrity books. Is it true?

It’s not something I come to easily. I find it hard to return to this world. I look forward to revisiting each of these books. I miss them when I’m done with them. And they never feel like they never feel for me again. I always feel that an opportunity to come back to them is welcome.

But I kind of likened it to, you know, his senior year of high school and.. it’s important that we’re going to grow and do other things and find new challenges. That’s what I plan to do. Just because I’m ready to go doesn’t mean I just know it’s time.

AP: The character of Mick Riva, a soft-spoken playboy crooner, appears in each of these books. For what?

First of all, I write about women and I’m interested in women, but women are very affected by men’s decisions and they spend a lot of time holding the bag. When men make the decisions they make, they somehow walk away unscathed. There are a lot of men in our culture who keep making big mistakes, and it doesn’t sit well with them, but there are women behind those men who are dealing with the consequences of those masculine actions.

Even though I write about women, I wanted to highlight a man who gets away with it. I know people hate him. And I know when they see his name in the books, they go crazy. But I want you to be crazy because there are many, many, many Mick Rivas in the world. I think we’d all do well to look out and see if we can spot one because they get away with it a lot and they allow the women around them to be the ones to put the pieces back together, whether it’s Nina Riva or its Evelyn Hugo or its Daisy Jones at a party or its Javier Soto ultimately being the person calling them.

Not all men are Mick Riva, but there are plenty of Mick Rivas in the world.

AP: Do you agree that there has been a change in tone in your writing since Evelyn Hugo? If so, was it intentional?

Absolutely. I’m not sure it was intentional as much as honestly it wasn’t too similar to how I feel now with Carrie Soto’s ending. It was just time. I want to tackle new and different things, and it’s really wonderful when you find that pocket of creativity where you feel like, Oh, I can live in this space for a little while and I can tell a lot of stories here, but i never wanna stay at the party too long.

AP: Evelyn Hugo’s Seven Husbands blew up, largely because of TikTok readers talking about it. How did you live this experience?

You’ve probably heard of it before me, because what happened to me is that I’m sitting in front of my computer. I get an email from my agent with the New York Times listing, and she says, Evelyn Hugo just did The New York Times. I screamed in my office and my husband ran over… and I thought to myself, I must be misunderstanding, right? Can you read this?

The book had been out many, many years before and hadn’t made the list when it was first released. My husband read it and he said, No, I think it’s real. I think you understand that. It took us probably two weeks to figure out how it happened. Everyone continued, What led to this bump? And I’m like, I don’t know. Then my manager, Brad, there goes, I think it was something called BookTok. I was like, What is this? And he started showing me that there were all these young women talking about Evelyn Hugo on TikTok. I felt very seen because I’m very, very proud of this book and getting it to take off with readers, especially young women, feels really good.

AP: Netflix is ​​adapting Evelyn Hugo as a film. Have you ever wondered how they’re going to fit the story of a woman who had seven husbands into a movie?

I did it. Then I read the script and I’m not concerned, but I understand. I understand. It’s no different from the experience on Daisy Jones. You have to choose the right people and trust them. Liz Tigelaar, who wrote the screenplay, is phenomenally talented, and I said, I don’t know how you’re going to do this. I think you have to condense the story. And she said, No, I don’t. …And then she shoots the script and I was like, I was wrong. You were right. You got it.

AP: Can you tell us where the casting process for Evelyn Hugo is at?

There is no news but I will say who will play Evelyn Hugo and who might play Celia St. James are always at the forefront of my mind. There’s no definitive answer (but) there’s just a short list of women I’m incredibly, incredibly passionate about.

AP: At the height of the pandemic, you also wrote a screenplay with your best friend Ashley, who was not a writer before that, sold it, and Kay Cannon will direct it. Not everyone would take such a chance.

I grew up with very little and have so much more than I ever dreamed of. I never thought people would read my books at this rate. I never thought Hollywood would call me. I’ve been so blessed that if all I’m doing is integrating that and not using that light to bounce it off others, I don’t know why I’m doing that.