Entertainment
Exclusive interview with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor I Times of oman
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Photo: ANI
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor talks exclusively to Evita Louis from T FM Mornings on T FM (our English radio channel.)
Here are edited excerpts from the interview.
Evita Louis: Congratulations on your latest film “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar”. (TJMM) This is your first time working with Shraddha Kapoor. How was the experience?
Ranbir: I have known Shraddha since the day he was born because our families have been friends for years. I’m so glad we got together for this movie. because she really understands the tone of these kinds of films. She is extremely beautiful on screen. She is very hardworking, very passionate, very instinctive. He’s not someone who prepares too much.
In a romantic comedy, when you have a co-star like this in front of you who also surprises you a little, you have to be on your guard. That kind of energy is something I’m very grateful for…that me and Shraddha shared on this film.
File photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from their wedding. Photo: ANI
Evita Louis: Tell us how the film was born. Luv Ranjan makes amazing movies – really funny movies with social messages too. But what was in the script that made you say yes?
Ranbir: Luv Ranjan is one of the only directors I’ve personally texted, post’ Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 ‘ that “I really enjoyed your work and would love to collaborate with you.” He was someone who was the same age as me and I was looking to really collaborate with a young filmmaker at that time. He (brought) me a story, which was TJMM. And coincidentally, I was also looking for a romantic comedy to do since I hadn’t done one for a long time. The stars aligned!
I love the role, I love the story, I love the feeling he was trying to convey through this film. I just got lucky.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a selfie with a fan during the press conference for his upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ in Kolkata, India. Photo: ANI
Evita Louis: You are an incredible actor. You have so many different genres in different roles. Which is your favourite?
Ranbir: I think every movie is, is difficult. If you’re doing a romantic comedy, if you’re doing a biopic, if you’re doing an intense love story, every film comes with its own set of challenges. Just because TJMM is a hilarious love story doesn’t mean that on set it’s just fun and fun. There’s a lot of hard work to put that on display.
I think the day I find a very easy genre… I probably won’t be so good, because you have to shoot as an actor. You have to work very hard and struggle to put something good on the screen. I still believe it.
File photo of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor with his mother Neetu Kapoor. Photo: ANI
Evita Louis: You come from a family that has been in the Indian film industry for so long. Do you have a favorite movie?
Ranbir: No, I’m a big movie fan. (During) the past 25 years, there hasn’t been a day that I haven’t seen a movie. I see a movie every night of my life. If it’s a South Indian film, if it’s a foreign film, a Hollywood film, I always take something. But if I really had to pick a few favorites, a few I’d say life is good. And, I’ve been really, really enjoying RRR recently, so I think those are really up there.
Evita Louis: If you could go back in time and give your younger self one piece of advice, what would it be?
Ranbir: I would tell him that he’s probably spending more time with my dad and really working on that relationship, because I lost him two years ago.
Evita Louis: Last question, what do you hope the takeaway will be for the public who come to see this film in theaters?
Ranbir: Just entertainment, a very warm feeling of love and just having a good time at the movies. It’s a movie for all ages. It’s a movie you can watch with your family (and) friends. I really believe in what this movie is trying to say. I hope the public will enjoy it.
Ranbir Kapoor’s new movie “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar” (TJMM) is releasing on March 8.
