Oscar Best Actor Predictions: Austin Butler vs. Brendan Fraser





Austin Butler (“Elvis”) surprised us by winning the BAFTA award for best actor. As a result, most of the expert journalists we interviewed thought Butler would also win the SAG Award, but we were again surprised, this time by Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), which had been the frontrunner for much of awards season. So what does this mean for the Oscars? Right now, the margin of our chances is very slim and history doesn’t give us much more guidance. Butler leads the Oscar race with odds of 7/2. Fraser follows with odds of 71/20. It’s so close that it’s practically a tie. As of this writing, 12 experts predict Butler out of nine predicting Fraser. Gold Derby editors also favor Butler over Fraser eight to five. Our top 24 users favor Fraser with 14 of them betting on him over 10 for Butler. But our All-Star Top 24 leans the opposite way, with 14 for Butler and nine for Fraser. SEEOscars 2023: best picture predictions

So what can we learn from the history of splits at the SAG and BAFTA Awards? Not too much, in fact. The two groups usually agree, but when they don’t, there’s no set pattern for who wins the Oscar. Of the two groups’ last six disagreements, three times the Oscar has gone to the SAG champion (Sean Penn for “Milk”, Jeff Bridges for “Crazy Heart”, Matthew McConaughey for “Dallas Buyers Club”), twice the Oscar went to the BAFTA champion (Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea”, Anthony Hopkins for “The Father”), and once the Oscar went to none (SAG chose Johnny Depp for “Pirates of the Caribbean”, BAFTA chose Bill Murray for “Lost in Translation”, Oscar went to Sean Penn for “Mystic River”). It is perhaps significant that the two most recent disagreements have veered towards the BAFTA winner. That could be a good sign for Butler. It also has the advantage of being among the Best Picture contenders, while Fraser’s film underperformed in the nominations compared to expectations. Of the examples above, all of the winners except Bridges starred in the Best Picture nominees. In fact, over the past 15 years, each The Best Actor Oscar comes from one Best Picture nominee, excluding Bridges. Still, SAG shows it’s anything but an open and closed deal for Butler. It will go down to the wire. PREDICTthe winners of the Oscars 2023 until March 12

PREDICTthe winners of the Oscars 2023 until March 12

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goldderby.com/article/2023/oscars-best-actor-predictions-austin-butler-brendan-fraser/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

