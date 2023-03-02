After Trevor Noah’s Daily Show Departure, Writer Josh Johnson Opens Up About Everything He Learned Working With The Comedian





Trevor Noah presents The Daily Show Seven years after being appointed by Jon Stewart to take over Comedy Centrals daily broadcast, Trevor Noah said goodbye to the program end of 2022. Noah clarified that one of his plans after his run on the show was to get back on the road and do more stand-ups. One of his earliest acts is a comedian named Josh Johnson, and he also happens to have written for Noah on The daily broadcast. By being on the road playing with the man and helping create his narrative voice, Johnson has obviously gotten to know Noah well, and he gave CinemaBlend the details of everything he learned while working with the band. drawn. Josh Johnson just released his latest stand-up special Up there, I kill myself on Peacock . I spoke with the comedian about his inspirations, and when I asked what lessons he learned from his years with Trevor Noah, he told me the following: Yeah, there are almost too many to count, to be honest. Like, he’s very personable with the knowledge he’s willing to impart and stuff. You know, there are people who are very successful and don’t want to share their, you know, in quotes, secrets or how they got there. And he’s always been very, very open and been a real mentor to me and stuff, which I can’t even describe how much I appreciate that. Well, that certainly paints an image of Trevor Noah as being a pretty tall guy (no pun intended), and in this day and age when big entertainment bosses are being called out for the unfair treatment of their employees, it’s refreshing to hear . Johnson then went on to specifically explain how Noah helped him create Up there, I kill myself distinguishing the material intended for a special, a tour and a show: Watching him and watching his approach to both acting and stage presence and touring with him was like a real master class in how you handle all aspects of – how he developed his career and then also what happens in a special. The thought process that you should be working on when you’re creating a special, and what it means to have a global piece to share with people once a year or every two years and what it means to tour and make the room feels part of your act and part of your experience with them. The story continues What a mentor! Although the two no longer work together in an official capacity and Johnson is becoming a big enough name to headline his own shows, it seems he’s learned a lot from Noah that he can take with him as his career progresses. continues to grow. As for Noah, once his passage on The daily show finished, he returned to stand-up as promised, this is where his career began and seems to be his favorite creative outlet. A lot candidates have been rumored to replace Noah on daily broadcast, including Pen pals Jessica Williams and Roy Wood Jr. While no official decision has been made public, the show is still going strong, as there are a slew of guest hosts in the meantime, including Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes and solid SNL veterinarians . Be sure to check Josh Johnson: Here I kill myself, who’s on Peacock right now! If you haven’t signed up yet, we’ve got the lowdown on Peacock subscriptions, prices and what’s included .

