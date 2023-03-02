Ranbir Kapoor and his “beef commentary” controversy





Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s highest paid actors, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar (TJMM)’. His recent film “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” managed to create a buzz with audiences and became the first film to lift Bollywood out of troubled waters after the Bollywood Boycott started affecting Hindi cinema. Right-wing activists tried their best to sow chaos before the Brahmastra was released, but they failed. The question of whether Ranbir has managed to extricate himself from controversies that may or may not affect his career still arises. He succeeded in Ayan Mukherji’s film but it is rumored that he could once again face the wrath of orthodox Hindus and that his next film could cause controversy before its release. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor while promoting one of his hit movies “Rockstar” said in an interview that he is a beef lover. The video resurfaced before the release of Brahmastra but luckily the film did well at the box office. Analysts fear RK’s decade-old video could resurface to affect his upcoming film TJMM. In an interview on a food show, Ranbir Kapoor said while promoting Rockstar, “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food came with them. I am a fan of mutton, paya and beef. Yeah, I’m a huge beef fan. Before Brahamstra’s release, the 11-year-old video resurfaced and Ranbir and Alia Bhatt were barred from entering the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Bajrang Dal workers shouted slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ as the couple attempted to enter the temple in 2022. We will not allow them to worship at the holy temple of Mahakaleshwar as a few days ago Ranbir said he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-vegetarian food,” Bajrang Dal leader said to reporters at the temple at the time. Ujjain: Alia Bhatt “anti-Hindu” and Ranbir Kapoor “beef eater” could not desecrate the Mahakal temple after the tumult of Hindu lions. Imagine the uproar when all the Hindus around the corner stand united.#HarHarMahadev pic.twitter.com/RZTgNLScIr — Manishika (@Staunch_NaMo) September 6, 2022 Directed by LUV Ranjan, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2023. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The movie trailer and songs are making waves on the internet and we hope the movie will not fall prey to Boycott Bollywood trend which has ruined the careers of various capable and talented actors.

