When Amazon launched its long-awaited most expensive TV series ever — The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power last fall — the company had to deal with a troublesome rival from Warner Bros. Discovery: the Game Of Thrones prequel Dragon House. Warners picked a start date for its high-profile TV drama 12 days before the launch of Amazon’s billion-dollar bet, ensuring uninterrupted comparisons between media and fans, many of whom were less family-friendly. Rings. For Amazon, the head-to-head rivalry was all the more infuriating given that Warners is a minority licensee shareholder in Rings, so they’re apparently supposed to be on the same side. Crew Rings‘ The public spin regarding the match went like this: None of this matters because these shows are totally different.

All of this made Warners’ Feb. 23 announcement almost brutal Westeros-wise: Now the studio will do The Lord of the Rings content too.

As David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery during the company’s earnings call, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have entered into a multi-year agreement with Embracer Group to create new the Lord of the Rings movies. The revelation comes at a precarious time for Warners, with the studio admitting a $2.1 billion loss in the fourth quarter. Like many studios, the company seems to be circling its ever-tightening wagons around familiar IP, focusing on surefire brands like DC. Although there are no scripts yet, an insider suggests to The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. hope to turn LOTR in star wars-like a franchise.

The move comes two decades after director Peter Jackson’s wildly popular film. The Lord of the Rings saga, which won 17 Oscars. Now Jackson – and his writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens – are the precious The Warners talent hopes to join his efforts after Amazon apparently fumbled his court with the filmmaker (Jackson said THR that Amazon had contacted him about his series, but then – after the company’s management shuffle – he never received any scripts). Sources say Jackson and Walsh were very frustrated that so many people believed they were involved with the Amazon show, and are now engaging with Warners/New Line, curious as to how they will be stewards of The legacy of JRR Tolkien.

The deal was sparked by Embracer which took over Middle-earth Enterprises from Saul Zaentz last fall, giving the Swedish video game company the rights to adapt the the Lord of the Rings And Hobbit books. The takeover stemmed from a lawsuit between Zaentz and Warner Bros. to find out if the studio was fulfilling its development obligations to retain its license. (Warners had put into production an animated title, The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrimin an attempt to achieve its fulfillment, which Zaentz deemed insufficient.)

Either way, Embracer has now taken over Zaentz’s position and settled down with the studio. Behind the scenes, Warner’s film division, led by Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca, is scrambling to keep Amazon from blurring the lines too much between its LOTR franchises and the TV series (while the streamer has taken steps such as hiring the films’ composer, Howard Shore, to score its main theme).

Which leaves a key question for the future: is Middle-earth big enough for the ambitions of Warners and Amazon? Studio insiders suggest Warners is focusing on LOTR And Harry Potter and his recent signing of Akiva Goldsman and M. Night Shyamalan an air of early 2000s nostalgia. “It’s a sign of desperation, they want to make it look like they’re the studio of yore,” an insider scoffs. “The Hobbit didn’t leave people wanting more.

Amazon has publicly made a 50-hour commitment to rings of power and is currently filming a second season. According to recently released performance data, Amazon claims the first season is the streamer’s most-watched series of all time, which Rings has been viewed in part by at least 100 million people and has generated more Prime Video signups than the company’s next four biggest originals combined. Still, the series struggled to be widely accepted by fans, and its mixed to positive reviews suggested there was room for improvement. Showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne acknowledged the ambitious show’s start-up stumbles and promised a bigger and better season two. Observers say that if Amazon is so bullish on Tolkien, it’s curious that the company didn’t snatch the rights to Zaentz itself to avoid all this and establish true Tolkien dominance (the sale closed just before the launch of the show). Some wonder if the studio will keep moving forward with its five-season plan if public perception of the show doesn’t noticeably improve.

Once again people are emphasizing what’s different: Warner’s rights cover Tolkien’s Third Age – which includes fan-favorite characters Gandalf, Aragorn and the Hobbits and covers the War of the One Ring — as Amazon explores Tolkien’s lesser-known Second Age.

This creative divide presents challenges for both parties. Amazon needs to make its epic series from a period that Tolkien wrote little about, while Warners needs to figure out how to make movies from an era whose best stories have been covered in recent movies. Unlike Marvel and DC, which rely on decades of comic book stories, or even star wars, with its central tale and sprawling galaxy of waves to fill, Tolkien’s best quality is its most vexing for adapters: the world is extremely detailed but primarily designed to support two well-worn tales, and even minor deviations from it. report to the lore trigger a fandom backlash. The result could make two giant studios feel like they’re spending billions fighting over Tolkien’s creative breadcrumbs.

Kim Masters and Borys Kit contributed to this report.

