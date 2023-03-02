Investors had no safe-haven assets in February





A general view of the facade of the New York Stock Exchange on January 13, 2015 in New York City. Ben Hider | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere. February was a bad month for the markets. Stocks fell and so did bonds. What you need to know today Goldman Sachs will pivot from its consumer push to focus on asset and wealth management, CEO David Solomon said. He added that the bank was considering “strategic alternatives” for its consumer platforms suggesting a possible sale or restructuring. Goldman shares fell 3.8%. Sapeon, a California-based South Korean artificial intelligence chip startup, has entered a funding round that values ​​it at over $400 million. The startup is backed by South Korean companies and aims to challenge Nvidia, the current market leader. PRO The yield on the 10-year Treasury is hovering around 4%, a level that strategists say could scare off investors. “When [yields] rally, the stock market doesn’t like it,” said Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies. The bottom line In this turbulent market, investors seem unable to find safety in any asset. US markets closed lower on the last day of February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7%, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%. The Dow Jones lost 4.19% for the month and lost 1.48% for the year, meaning it gave up all of the gains it made in January. The S&P and the Nasdaq fared slightly better. Although they lost 2.61% and 1.11% respectively in February, both indexes still retain some gains from their January rally. More worrying for investors, the inverse relationship between stocks and bonds that proved fallible last year has yet to recover. Bonds are generally considered a hedge against stock market movements; that is, when stocks go down, bonds tend to go up, which is why we hear so much about the merits of a diversified portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds. Well maybe not so much these two years. Inflation has wreaked havoc on this relationship, leading to a parallel shift in assets. Yesterday, the 10-year Treasury yield briefly hit 3.983%, its highest level in three months. That’s dangerously close to 4%, which analysts say is a key psychological level for investors (if only for the fact that it’s a whole number that appears to present a new threshold). Bond prices fall, as do stocks. As long as inflation is not brought under control, markets seem like a no-win scenario for investors. (Even gold, an asset investors are fleeing to, fell 5.58% in February.) There may be some hope: US home prices in December were 5.8% more year over year, an increase, yes, but down from the 7.6% gain recorded in November. High mortgage rates, which rose in line with interest rates, slowed the rise in prices. Big-box retailer Target warned in its earnings report that consumers were cutting back on discretionary spending. Inflation may be slowing, but not as quickly as we had hoped. Subscribehereto get this report delivered straight to your inbox each morning before markets open.

