Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly undergo daily couples therapy via Zoom | Entertainment





Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly undergoing daily couples therapy via Zoom. The Transformers actress, 36, and the rocker-turned-rapper, 32, reportedly split last month after they apparently fell out over Super Bowl weekend, but sources say they do anything to save their relationship. An insider told Page Six on Tuesday (2/28/23): (They) talk to a couples therapist every day via Zoom. Megan feels they need to try therapy before making any permanent decisions. The couple, who have been engaged since January after two years of dating, have previously been spotted walking out of a set of couples counselors offices, but it appears they have now opted to follow the sessions online. Megan, who has sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with actor ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 49, whom she divorced in 2021 after being together for 10 years, s came out to deny MGK cheated on her after fans speculated he had an affair with his band’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd. Last month, the actress deleted her Instagram account after deleting all photos of the rapper from her feed, but returned to the platform on February 19 to say there had been no third-party interference between the couple . She posted: There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. This includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons. While I hate to deprive you of posting random baseless news that would have been written much more accurately by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all those innocent people alone now. She made the statement after a story claimed she found text messages on fiancé MGK’s phone that made her fear he was cheating on her. Megan had posted images of herself in a mirror taken by a man next to her and captioned them: You can taste dishonesty, it’s all over your breath. It was a quote from Beyonc’s song Pray You Catch Me about singer Jay-Z’s husband’s infidelity, sparking a flurry of speculation from fans she was referring to MGK cheating. Sophie Lloyd has since called accusations that she and MGK had a secret relationship disrespectful. Her management told Page Six: Sophie Lloyd is a professional and accomplished musician who has been unnecessarily dragged into the media due to baseless accusations made on social media. Any suggestion that she has ever acted unprofessionally or walked out of the relationship is false. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and bad journalism and social commentary to report anything else.

