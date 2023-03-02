Can Bollywood become Balochistan’s cultural partner?

It is said that if you want to understand a country or a nation, look at its culture and you will discover its history. Even in the age of globalization, culture sustains and promotes national identity. But if your identity is crushed and you feel alienated, what are you going to celebrate?

On March 2 every year, Balochistan celebrates its cultural day.

Pakistan colonized Balochistan on March 27, 1948 and since then has imposed its governments and decisions on the Baloch community. Pakistan has unleashed many atrocities against Baloch people through enforced disappearances, using death squads and assassinating Baloch voices outside the country.

I came across two short films on the issue of enforced disappearances and their aftermath.

Movie, The Liberty Line is based on a true story showing the Pakistani Kill and Dump policy. The film stars British actor Antonio Aakeel and was shot in the Middle East. The film garnered praise at the Dubai International Film Festival, but Pakistan banned the film and threats were made against the film crew.

Mama Qadeer of the research organization Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) states in a 2019 report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) titled “Balochistan: Neglected Still” that nearly 47,000 Baloch people are missing.

The second short I found was bloody wordswritten and directed by Baloch National Movement (BNM) British Zone member Hakeem Baloch, which shows the physiological effects on exiled journalists trying to uncover the truth about missing Baloch people and living in fear of being killed for having done their job as a journalist.

The film is dedicated to exiled journalists and political dissidents like Sajjad Javed who disappeared and then was mysteriously found dead in Sweden in 2020 and activist Karima Baloch who was found dead in Canada in December 2020.

Films are one of the best ways to present any issue because the audiovisual medium has a direct impact on a person’s heart and mind, especially when you are making films about a real human tragedy. Last year, director Vivek Agnihotri shook the world with The Kashmir Fileswhich describes how Hindus in Kashmir faced genocide at the hands of Pakistani-sponsored Islamist terrorists.

Balochistan has been in the spotlight in India since 2016 after Prime Minister Modis’ speech at Red Fort and has become the premise or sub-plots of several Bollywood OTTs like Emraan Hashmis. blood bard and Manoj Bajpayees The man of the family which are primarily spy thrillers.

It is high time that filmmakers from all over the world, especially from India, make films and series on Baluchistan so that this issue of our neighborhood is brought to light. Moreover, Indian history is deeply intertwined with Baloch history as this restless region is part of the Indian subcontinent. This year a Marathi film Baloch should come out, which will show how after the defeat of the Maratha forces in the Third Battle of Panipat, the Maratha prisoners of war were taken to Baluchistan as slaves.

Here is a true story – of a new community of Bugti Marathas who trace their ancestry to Maratha soldiers and how they were freed from slavery by Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in 1992.

Story from India interviews Mehul Kumar aka Mohammad Baloch, who gave iconic movies like Kohram, Krantiveer, Tirangaa, Jagoo etc Mehul Kumar says that “movies are the mirror of society, so whatever happens in society, filmmakers try to show that in a cinematic way. There are many films based on real events and society has accepted and even learned. Movies should have stories that should tell what is happening around us. The films I made continue to be told by audiences even today.

Mehul Kumar adds that “Balochistan has the potential to become a developed country because it has huge natural resources, but Pakistan does not want it to develop. Indian manufacturers should wake up to the realities of Balochistan and its desire for freedom. Even Prime Minister Modi raised the issue of Balochistan, I really believe Bollywood should make movies about Balochistan.

As India enters the Amrit Kaal, India will not only be an important player in geopolitics but will also shoulder the challenges and responsibilities of it. And if not politically, at least India should culturally support Balochistan and highlight the atrocities committed by Pakistan.

This has been India’s moral responsibility since its pre-partition era.

