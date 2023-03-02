Thrills for All Ages: 6 Best Rides at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood is more than a theme park. It’s a real working movie studio where big-screen blockbusters like ‘King Kong’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Back to the Future’ and dozens more have been filmed since it opened in 1915.

Dubbed simply “Universal City” when it opened, the studio charged visitors a 25-cent admission fee to watch the movies being filmed.

In 1964, the studio opened its first official backcountry trolley tour that allowed visitors to see behind-the-scenes footage of movie sets and props used in Universal films and, if they were lucky, a film shot right before their eyes.

Related: Best Hotels Near Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has added more rides and attractions over the years and has evolved into the world famous theme park it is today. You can still catch a glimpse of movie magic in the making, but you can also ride attractions based on your favorite movies (and, in one case, a video game).

Here are the top six rides you can’t miss on your next visit to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge

Location: Lower lot.

Rider Requirements: Must be at least 40 inches to ride and 48 inches to ride alone.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is the only ride (but not the only way to have fun) in Universal Studios Hollywood’s new land Super Nintendo World.

TARAH CHIEFFI/THE GUY WITH POINTS

To enter the ride, you must first travel to the depths of Bowser’s Castle (aka the ride queue).

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Along the way, you’ll see the production of Mario Kart accessories like Bullet Bills and Bob-Ombs, lockers with each character’s racing uniform, and clues that reveal Bowser’s plan to thwart Team Mario.

HOLLYWOOD UNIVERSAL STUDIOS

Before you put the pedal to the metal on your real-world Mario Kart race, you’ll receive a specially designed visor that lets you see both the physical sets and the augmented reality features of the race.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge seamlessly blends physical and virtual worlds to effectively transform you into a video game character.

Your score at the end of the game (or ride) depends on how you steer your vehicle and how many baddies you hit by throwing turtle shells at them as you run.

This might take a bit of getting used to as you use your hands to steer the car, but to launch turtle shells you look in the direction of your target and pull the trigger on your steering wheel.

This ride is as addictive as any video game, and you’ll probably want to ride it over and over again to try and improve your score and beat Team Bowser.

Jurassic World The Ride

Location: Lower lot.

Rider Requirements: Must be at least 42 inches to ride and 48 inches to ride alone.

A serene and educational boat trip through a dinosaur theme park…what could go wrong? Not to spoil the ride, but the answer is “a lot”.

Jurassic World The Ride isn’t your typical ride.

Before climbing to the top of this 84-foot-tall drop to the biggest splash of your life, your ride begins with a slow trip past a swimming (if somewhat restless) Mosasaurus, baby Stegosaurus, and Parasaurolophus.

TARAH CHIEFFI/THE GUY WITH POINTS

As tends to happen in dinosaur-filled theme parks, things quickly get worse and your boat is suddenly being stalked by very large predators with very sharp teeth. You can escape the dinosaurs, but you won’t escape the splashes.

Jurassic World The Ride is a must-have for any fan of the film franchise or prehistoric reptiles in general. However, if you’re worried about getting wet, don a poncho for the ride and store your things in a free locker.

Revenge of the Mummy The Ride

Location: Lower lot.

Rider Requirements: Must be at least 48 inches to ride.

TARAH CHIEFFI/THE GUY WITH POINTS

Revenge of the Mummy The Ride is a roller coaster that takes you back in time. Not all the way back to ancient Egypt, but to 1926 when the events of the 1999 movie “The Mummy” take place.

This ride takes you deep into the tomb of Imhotep, which is hidden by the ancient curse he left behind. Unlike traditional roller coasters, Revenge of the Mummy The Ride is part dark, slow ride, part high-speed roller coaster.

Most of the scenes in the show happen during the slower parts of the ride, including lots of creepy crawling mummies, artifacts, and beetles. Your touring vehicle then races off into the dark, reaching speeds of up to 45 miles per hour.

Fun fact: if you can read the hieroglyphs, the ones along the way, including the queue, are real and more or less translate into a warning not to enter. However, by then it’s too late to change your mind, so you’ll have to take a chance.

The Secret Life of Pets: Off Leash

Location: Top batch.

Rider Requirements: Must be at least 34 inches to ride and 48 inches to ride alone.

TARAH CHIEFFI/THE GUY WITH POINTS

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash is a ride through family darkness that turns you into an adorable, totally adoptable pet.

The ride uses a combination of screen-based technology and physical sets with furry and fluffy animatronics. It takes you on a journey through the streets of New York on your way to adoption.

During your ride, you’ll see Max, Duke and their friends having some adorably mischievous antics. Of course, before you can be adopted, you’ll need to go to Gidget’s Grooming Parlor to freshen up. This is arguably the most hilarious part of the ride, as you get to watch yourself in animal form drying off after your bath.

This is a ride the whole family will enjoy. Before or after your ride, look for Snowball the bunny who chats with passers-by from the balcony of a nearby apartment.

The studio visit

Location: Top batch.

Rider Requirements: All ages are welcome.

The Studio Tour is unlike any other theme park in the world, and there are several reasons for that.

First, you can see a movie or TV show in active production.

Second, you can see actual props and sets from movies spanning nearly 100 years.

Third, it incorporates 3D experiences and special effects that make you feel like you’re in the movies that were shot on the studio’s iconic grounds.

TARAH CHIEFFI/THE GUY WITH POINTS

During your nearly 60-minute tour, you’ll pass by sets of “Psycho”, “Jaws”, “War of the Worlds” and more.

You’ll also see realistic demonstrations of how the filmmakers create flash floods and earthquakes, plus 3D recreations of “The Fast and the Furious” and “King Kong” that put you right in the middle of the action.

TARAH CHIEFFI/THE GUY WITH POINTS

This route may be different on each visit. This is because the various sets of Wild West and city streets that are often used in the movies can be used when your tram passes, so you never know who or what you might see.

Pro tip: You can bring food and drink (including alcohol) on this tour. There’s a snack stand at the entrance to the Studio Tour, so you can pick up some trolley treats before the ride.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Location: Top lot.

Rider Requirements: Must be at least 48 inches to ride.

TARAH CHIEFFI/THE GUY WITH POINTS

For “Harry Potter” fans, there’s no better place to live out their dream of being a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry than a visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Here you can drink Butterbeer, practice wand spells and walk the halls of Hogwarts.

In the school, you’ll see replica props from the books and movies, like Dumbledore’s desk, the Gryffindor common room, and the sorting hat.

The ride itself uses unique technology that rotates your seat as it moves along a suspended track, mimicking a magical flight through castle grounds, the forbidden forest, and other familiar scenes.

Along the way, you will encounter magical creatures, both good and evil. Moreover, the mixture of screens and physical settings makes the experience all the more realistic.

If you are prone to motion sickness, this ride may be too strenuous. You have the option to walk through the castle (the trip in line is worth it) and enter the waiting room to wait for your fellow wizards while they ride.

At the end of the line

There is no “wrong” ride at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Some are fun for kids, some for adults, and some for the whole family. There are even play areas for kids who don’t like rides yet (or need a break from the stroller).

In fact, you can usually ride all of the Universal Studios Hollywood rides in one day. These rides, in particular, are the ones we’d run to as soon as the doors opened, wait the longest, and ride again and again.