Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and KC Global Media Ink Business Agreement to Expand Internationally on Streaming Platforms | Business

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest providers of premium content for value-conscious consumers and Asia’s leading entertainment network and multi-channel operator, KC Global Media, announced today an agreement to expand the companies’ international reach through ad-supported free streaming television (FAST) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD). The deal further bolsters growth in Asia, with new volume of select genres including hit series, movies and factual titles such as Lionel Messi: the greatest, BTS: Global Takeover,Adele: Reunion, and many more. The companies plan to launch additional FAST channels and license AVOD rights in 2023.

One of our areas of focus in 2023 is to increase the availability of our globally owned content and monetize it in any way we can,” said Elana Sofko, Chief Strategy Officer of Chicken Soup for the SoulEntertainment. We always seek to work with leading media companies that are already successful in the markets we enter. KC Global Media is a company with strong relationships across Asia, and we know we can continue to grow our international business together.

Andy Kaplan, Co-Founder and Chairman of KC Global Media, said: “As we head into 2023, one of our key strategic goals is to increase our volume and diversity of premium content in our current portfolio. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is one of the largest content providers, and this strategic partnership gives us an edge as we deliver more value to our partners and affiliates in the region. This, in turn, will also enable us to reach new audiences and territories and create more opportunities around the world as we continue to grow our business with our affiliates and streaming platforms.

This strategic deal strengthens Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainments international presence by joining KC Global Medias extensive portfolio in Asia, through AVOD licensing with its wide variety of multi-genre content and the launch of FAST Channels in Asia. As one of the largest AVOD companies in the United States, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainments, Crackle and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through more than 160 touchpoints on platforms such as Amazon Fire TV , RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, VIZIO), game consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), iOS and Android mobile devices and desktop PCs Crackle.com And Redbox.com.

About KC Global Media

KC Global Media Entertainment LLC is a United States-based global media company. The brainchild of former Sony executives Andy Kaplan and George Chien, KC Global Media Asia (KCGM Asia) is Asia’s leading entertainment hub through the production, distribution and programming of innovative and quality content. Drawing on more than two decades of industry experience, KCGM Asia boasts an impressive portfolio of premium pay TV channels in Southeast Asia and Korea, including the English-language general entertainment network AXN, anime channel Animax, South Korea ONE and Japanese entertainment channel. GEM. By combining award-winning and beloved entertainment formats with in-depth knowledge and insight into the Asia-Pacific market, KCGM Asia is paving the way for a new standard of entertainment in Asia and beyond.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content for value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the United States, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, an ad-supported free streaming television service (FAST), with more than 160 channels as well as a video-on-demand (TVOD) transaction service and a network of approximately 34,000 kiosks across the United States. for DVD rental. To deliver original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires and distributes motion pictures and television series through its subsidiaries Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the popular book series and produces premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand.

