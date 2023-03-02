From Best Picture to Leading Actor, Here’s Where the Oscar Race Stands

While most critics and guilds have had their say, it all comes down to this: On March 12, the 95th Academy Awards will hand out its first awards to the best and brightest films of 2022. While anything can happen – part of the joy of watching this annual tradition – Variety look where the race seems to be.

A better image to remember

When “Everything Everywhere All at Once” hit theaters nearly a year ago, it was an instant favorite with audiences and critics alike. But a top picture favorite? Surely it was too early in the year to call that – and certainly the movie was too weird and too niche to be a sure thing in the Oscar race.

What a difference a year makes. The Daniels’ fantasy-romance-adventure-comedy-drama-and-more led the day on Oscar nominations morning with 11 nominations, proving it had grown from a small, passionate group into the entire electorate. But having the most nominations doesn’t always translate to a win – ‘The Power of the Dog’ proved that last year when it scored 12 nominations but won just one trophy, for the director Jane Campion.

But then the Daniels won the DGA. And the film won the PGA. And the ensemble won the SAG Award. This trifecta would make the film feel unstoppable, and the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice wins don’t hurt. But if there were to be a spoiler, look no further than ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, which won top prize at the BAFTAs and is a serious contender in international cinema and many races below the mark. line. Or there’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a major contender in several major categories, including the original screenplay and three of the four acting runs. Plus, never underestimate Steven Spielberg, whose autobiography “The Fabelmans” is a bittersweet crowd pleaser that won Best Picture Drama Golden Globe.

Speaking of crowd pleasers, don’t count on populist entertainment. “Avatar: The Way of the Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick” both broke box office records and overcame the challenge of being sequels to be nominated for Best Picture Selection. “Elvis” is another hit with audiences and boasts a top performance from Austin Butler. And ‘Tár’, ‘Women Talking’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness’ all have passionate supporters who are likely to rank it first.

The fabulous five (six)

Once again, any doubt that ‘Everything Everywhere’ was too weird for voters was silenced when Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinart took home the top prize at the DGA, an accolade that traditionally lines up with the Oscars. . It also helps that BAFTA winner Edward Berger, who directed ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, wasn’t nominated here. But again, you should never bet against Spielberg, who picked up his record ninth directing nomination for “The Fabelmans.” Or Martin McDonagh of “Banshees,” who is likely to be rewarded in the original script — voters might see his work as a writer as a couple. Also nominated are two directors whose films speak to their specific vision – Todd Field for “Tár” and Ruben Östlund for “Triangle of Sadness”.

Take the lead

Since the start of the season, the main actress has been seen as a two-man race between Cate Blanchett for “Tár” and Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere”. Both won Golden Globe Awards, while Blanchett snagged Critics Choice and BAFTA Awards. But then Yeoh received top voter honors at the SAG Awards, which traditionally align with those of the Academy. Smart money would advise against betting against a SAG Awards win – or love for the first Yeoh nominee. But Blanchett is flawless in her performance and perhaps the most revered female actor working today.

Rounding out the category are five-time nominee Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) and first-time nominees Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) and Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”). The latter made headlines for her surprise nomination after an impressive word-of-mouth campaign. This buzz has already led many to discover his little independent film, which is in many ways its own reward.

The lead cast race sees a roster of debutants – though several of them are expected to be nominated multiple times already. Brits Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) and Bill Nighy (“Living”) scored names for their critically acclaimed performances. Colin Farrell scored a Golden Globe for Lead Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his turn in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” And then Austin Butler, who started the season as the lesser-known of the nominees, shot to fame with “Elvis.” The actor won the Golden Globe for lead actor in a drama, but the real turning point was when he beat stiff competition – including Brits with a hometown edge – at the BAFTA Awards. Notably though, Brendan Fraser won the SAG Award for his heartfelt turn playing a morbidly obese professor in “The Whale.” There’s a good chance he’ll repeat at the Oscars, but keep an eye out for Butler.

Support players

After leaving the theater for more than 30 years, Ke Huy Quan made a triumphant return in “Everything Everywhere”. In addition to wins with multiple critics groups, Quan beat out tough competition at the Gothams, Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards. Whoever wins the supporting actor Oscar would be a big upset. The only step Quan missed was at the BAFTA, where Berry Keoghan was rewarded for his stellar turn in “Banshees.” Also nominated is Keoghan’s “Banshees” co-star Brendan Gleeson, who is also excellent. Brian Tyree Henry is the only portrayal in the movie “Causeway,” and his lauded turn as a man dealing with grief has garnered praise. all four

are nominated for the first time – the only returning actor is Judd Hirsch, who stole ‘The Fabelmans’ with a single scene and finds himself nominated in the same category 42 years after his nomination for ‘Ordinary People’.

Although the supporting actor seems to have been defined for quite some time, the supporting actress race is harder to call. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett is not only the only previous nominee in the race, but would also go down in history as the first actor to win for a Marvel movie. She started the season strong with wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice. But then Kerry Condon won the award at the BAFTAs. And the SAG Award went to Jamie Lee Curtis. Rounding out the category are Hong Chau for “The Whale,” which is in many ways the heart of the film, and Stephanie Hsu for “Everything Everywhere.” It looks like a close race, though the smart money would go to the SAG Award winner, and Curtis is also a Hollywood icon.