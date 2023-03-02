Bentley introduces VIP Lounge as part of major UK entertainment venue





Those who access the exclusive Bentley Lounge will enjoy special events and private dining experiences. Image credit: Bentley Motors

British carmaker Bentley Motors has won the top seat in what is expected to be the UK’s largest indoor concert venue. The Bentley Record Room is an exclusive lounge within the Manchesters Co-op Live venue, offering members luxury dining, service and special events as part of their show experience. Beyond the lounge itself, which adjoins the Artists’ Green Room, members will enjoy designated parking and enter through the VIP gate. We are delighted to offer music lovers a dedicated Bentley Place,” said Christoph Hohmann, Global Head of Brand Communications at Bentley Engines, in a report. An environment as luxurious and comfortable as the interior of a Bentley allowing them to experience the craftsmanship, beauty and luxury you can find in each of our cars, but on a much larger and totally immersive scale. In the club

As opposed to theLive co-opWith a staggering capacity of 23,000, the Bentley Record Room is decidedly intimate, accommodating up to 100 people at a time. Access to the space begins before the start of each show and continues after the show ends. Admission includes top tickets to live shows in the arena. The design of the salons was a joint effort by the brand’s design team which replicated the interior of a Bentley, including Beluga leather seats. The team filled the space with Bentley Home furniture, which was co-created by Italys Luxury Living Group. The Bentley Record Room, in line with the rest of the arena, operates to sustainability standards, using rainwater harvesting, solar panels and ensuring that no waste generated ends up in landfills. Created in partnership with American sports and entertainment company Oak View Group, City Football Group and artist Harry Styles, the Co-op Live site is set to open this year. Bentley’s forays into other areas aren’t limited to entertainment. Last November, the automaker teamed up with Los Angeles-based shoe artist The Surgeon to create a limited-edition capsule collection. Four pairs from the Bentley x The Surgeon collection made their debut at Art Basel in Miami in December (see article).

