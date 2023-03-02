The Hollywood actor looks unrecognizable on the set of the new movie Four Letters Of Love

One of Hollywood’s most beloved actors sported a brand new look as he filmed scenes for his new movie Four Letters Of Love in County Antrim, Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The film, based on the best-selling novel by Niall Williams, is currently filming in the town of Ballycastle, with production drawing crowds of locals as the cast got to work.

The project stars Helena Bonham Carter and Gabriel Byrne as well as Normal People star Fionn O’Shea, who will play a character named Nicholas.

The actor on set Friday sported a long mane of gray hair as he stepped into the role of Nicholas’ father, William.

But can you guess who it is?

It’s Pierce Brosnan! The actor, 69, looked noticeably different for the shoot, wrapping himself in a teal jumper and dark gray coat

It’s Pierce Brosnan!

The actor, 69, looked noticeably different for the shoot, wrapping up in a teal jumper and dark gray coat.

The former James Bond star also wore a gray scarf and dark trousers as he chatted with crew members between takes.

Pierce looked in high spirits during filming, stopping to take photos with fans who stumbled across the production.

Four Letters Of Love tells the story of Nicholas and Isabel (Ann Skelly) who are destined to be together.

One morning, Nicolas’ father, William, thinks he has spoken to God. He quickly quit his job and devoted himself to painting, leaving his wife and son to fend for themselves.

Meanwhile, Isabel leads a peaceful life on an island with her parents (Helena and Gabriel) and her brother Sean.

Disaster strikes when Sean has a paralytic seizure while accompanying Isabel dancing.

Overwhelmed with guilt, Isabel decides to go to school on the mainland as she tries to forget the tragedy.

Pierce exchanged vows with his wife Keely Shaye Smith in his native Ireland in August 2001.

The couple met at a party in 1994 after Pierce’s first wife, Cassandra Harris, died in 1991, and hit it off before finally deciding to wed seven years later.

The couple share two sons together, Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, who are the youngest of Pierce’s five children.

Mamma Mia! Hunk also has son Sean, 38, and adopted son Chris, 49, as well as late adopted daughter Charlotte with Cassandra.

Pierce adopted Cassandra’s children, Chris and Charlotte, after their father Dermot Harris died in 1986.

It was a happy time for the Brosnan family as Pierce recently celebrated the birth of his fourth grandchild.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, the four-time Bond actor revealed Jaxxon Elijah to the world.

In a short caption, Pierce said: “Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06 p.m. 12/11/22, all my good blessings to you my dear grandson, welcome.”

The baby’s parents are Pierce’s son, Sean Brosnan, and stepdaughter, Sanja Banic, who together also have a seven-year-old daughter called Marley.