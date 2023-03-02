Actor Aleh Sidorchyk accused of indecent act in theft is removed from Australian show





Actor Aleh Sidorchyk has been charged with an indecent act on a Malaysian Airlines plane bound for Adelaide. Photo / Belarusian Free Theatre, document

An international actor who was due to perform in Australia has been kicked out of the production after being accused of indecent acts on a plane. Aleh Sidorchyk was due to perform at the Adelaide Festival this month. The actor is from Belarus and performs as part of the Free Theater of Belarus. The company, which produces works focusing on freedom and democracy, was banned in Belarus by the dictatorship of Alexander Lukashenko. He is currently based in exile in London. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Sidorchyk, 61, was a key player in the company’s acclaimed dystopian productionEuropean dogs. However, on Sunday an alleged incident occurred on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Adelaide. He was accused of committing an act of indecency on board. The actor appeared in Adelaide Magistrates’ Court on Monday from the city’s guard house via video link. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. The alleged indecent act happened on a Malaysian Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Photo / Samuel T Unsplash He was ordered to surrender his passport, report to Hindley Street Police Station and stay at his hotel in the CBD, reportedThe advertiser. He is not allowed to leave the state. Adelaide Festival chief executive Kath Mainland said Sidorchyk will no longer appear on the Adelaide stage. Aleh Sidorchyk will no longer appear inEuropean dogsand will be replaced by Ilya Yasinski and Igor Shugaleev, Ms Mainland said in a statement. The production will open Thursday evening and continue its tour until Monday, March 6, as planned. Sidorchyk was due to leave Australia on March 7. The case is expected to be dealt with in court before then before he flees the country. The Free Theater of Belarus is a troupe of 20 actors who were exiled from their home country for their political position. The group claims to be the only theater in Europe banned by its government for political reasons, for expressing dissent against the country’s leader, Alexander Lukashenko. The show to be performed in Adelaide, Dogs of Europe, is based on Alhierd Bacharevic’s novel which the troupe says offers a powerful warning of the corrupting influences of dictatorship. – News.com.au with additional staff reports Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

