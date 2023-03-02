Duke and Duchess of Sussex step out for Hollywood night out at exclusive private club as Harry announces major live event





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their former royal life in England, 2018 Max Momby/Indigo/Getty Images After the media whirlwind that followed the publication ofSpare and talks surrounding Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have maintained a relatively low profile in recent weeks. Now the couple have been pictured together on their first big night out since the memoir was published, as well as back in the professional sphere with wellness-focused projects. Images shared by the American gossip sitePage 6 showed the couple sheltering from the rain under umbrellas, as they were escorted by a chauffeur-driven car to the entrance of San Vicente Bungalows on Tuesday. Owned by hotelier and restaurateur Jeff Klein, the Private Members’ Club in West Hollywood is a hotspot for the stars, with its restaurant and rooms open exclusively to members and their guests. The club is known for its discretion, enforcing a strict no photography and no social media policy. Meghan appeared in high spirits for the outing, dressed in chic black leather pants, black heels and a beige coat and smiling broadly. She styled her long hair loose and accessorized with a black clutch, perhaps a familiar Dior favorite. Harry kept things casual in a gray cardigan, jeans, a navy t-shirt and blue slip-on shoes. The release comes after Harry’s controversial memoir became the best-selling non-fiction book of all time, according to theGuinness Book of World Records. An anonymous insider saidPage 6: Harry said he was really happy with the success of the book and the reaction it got. He said he didn’t regret any of the revelations and was relieved to have his story told to the world. The source added that the Duke spoke of an amazing reaction to the book and said the couple appeared to be in very good spirits. In addition to returning to the California social scene (recently attending Ellen DeGeneress’ birthday party/surprise renewal of vows), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in the Santa Barbara enclave of Montecito, are are also embarked on new career projects. The Duchess made an appearance in an Instagram reel posted by Clevr Blends, a self-care superfood latte brand in which she is an investor.

