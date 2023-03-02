More hope: Actor Tom Sizemores’ family must make end-of-life decision WSB-TV Channel 2





Actor Tom Sizemores’ family have been told there is no hope of his recovery after a brain aneurysm he suffered last week, and they have been advised to take an end-of-life decision, according to the cast manager. >> Read more trending news Sizemore, 61, collapsed at his home around 2 a.m. Saturday in Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press. Its manager, Charles Lago, said that when Sizemore arrived at the hospital, doctors discovered he had a brain aneurysm that had arisen from a stroke. Lago said the Sizemores family had been advised by doctors to make end-of-life decisions. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a new statement will be released on Wednesday, Lago said. We ask for his family’s privacy during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received. It was a difficult time for them. An aneurysm is a bulge in an artery that can suddenly leak or rupture, according to WebMd. The 61-year-old actor, known for his roles as Sgt. Horvath in Saving Private Ryan, is in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care, his manager said. Latest entertainment and celebrity news: Cox Media Group 2023

