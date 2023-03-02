



F Nothings stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have credited Courteney Cox, 58, with creating one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in television history. The trio played Monica, Phoebe and Rachel on the long-running sitcom Friends for 10 seasons, until the series ended in May 2004. The actress has been hailed as a very good human being and an extraordinary friend as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Cox is best known for playing the neurotic but lovable Monica Geller on the hit American sitcom, alongside Aniston and Kudrow, who played Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay respectively. She was joined at the ceremony on Monday by family members Kudrow and Aniston, as well as Hollywood actress Laura Dern, who all spoke at the event. LEARN MORE Aniston said: We are so honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your colleagues, your friends and family, your sisters. To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of this. From the start of our meeting, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you. But which other cast members have been honored with a star on Hollywood Boulevard? Here’s what you need to know. What is the Hollywood Walk of Fame? The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an internationally recognized Hollywood icon. About 24 star ceremonies a year are broadcast around the world, cementing the Walk of Fame as a top tourist attraction. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the Walk of Fame, which is open to the public and located at 6284 Hollywood Boulevard. Which Friends cast members have stars on Hollywood Boulevard? Courteney Cox has become the 2,750th person to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recalling their work on Friends nearly 30 years ago, Aniston and Kudrow praised Cox’s work ethic and warmth. Aniston said: (Courteney) instilled in all of us, in our DNA, support and love for each other, and that actors should support and love each other, not compete. Those wise and wise words stayed with me, I learned them as a 20 year old young actor and it really set me on my path as a young woman and able to create relationships that I cherish to this day. Kudrow said: I truly believe it’s this, and Courteney doing this, that really set us up to be one of the closest, most loving, and most supportive actors in, I say, history. of television. In Courteney’s speech, she paid tribute to her three beautiful friends for their remarks. Aniston is the only other Friends star to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which she received on February 22, 2012. Cox gained international recognition for her role on Friends and last year reunited with her castmates for a television special which received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Variety Special.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/courteney-cox-hollywood-boulevard-star-friends-jennifer-aniston-lisa-kudrow-b1063578.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos