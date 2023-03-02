Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. discusses the new series

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. talks about WWE Rivals Updated: 1:34 PM EST February 28, 2023



Hide transcript

View Transcript

Uh first of all thank you so much for joining me man. I truly appreciate it. The huge Rivals fan really likes the concept of the show. Um maybe tell me a little bit how it’s been, having the perspective of, you know, some of the WWE Superstars Um that’s there to have some kind of a *** talk and some of these people, you know, being directly related to the rivalries you’ve had. How has it been for you so far? Um the whole reason to do the show my whole motivation to do it was to hang out with the panelists and i think i could have even said it in one episode i tried to come to this show with the mentality *** student right? Since there are plenty of subjects that I know very well, okay, as we can talk about horror films. I *** have a new podcast coming out in March where me and my podcast are broken down, every horror movie ever made. Very few people. I kind of on the one hand how many people can scare me into wrestling? I’m not a *** historian, I love history, but I’m not a *** historian. So sitting there every week and jBl was our only panelist who was there every episode, right? When I worked in WWE he hated me, he hated me because I was from Hollywood, shit Hollywood. All they do is crap all over the wrestling. Every chance they get, they get or steal from the good people we have. LAW? So I got it, but by the time I left that company, JBL and I were close, like I took an arc ball *** for him on a promo *** that he did did it his way instead of Vince’s and he heard I took that ball and so all of a sudden we were tight I hadn’t seen the man in 10 years I’m gonna do the show and all my time there two years of ww dude called me Scooby, Scooby, not Freddy, not Mr Prince not jerking off Scooby, I walk, I see him and the first thing he does Scooby, I mean Freddy , oh my god, and that gives me the biggest, oh i’ve been hanging out with them for the last couple of years. So yeah man, to get those guys in there and break it all down. I mean, I wish we had like brock or roman for their rivalry, I wish Piper was still around so we could talk Hogan and Piper with the big one. I mean, I used to watch Roddy the improv piper, which was fucking comedy club. My dad opened September 19th 75 or six and I watch Roddy Piper do about six minutes on the same wood my dad was standing on like he could have been there that would have been great but we got some of the people there, some of the people who were connected to it, but no, whatever, all of our panelists are professional wrestlers and they’re all way smarter than me about the history of wrestling. So you get a great perspective let me ask you the very idea of ​​the finish because you see some of the, the, I guess the episodes and who they feature and you see stuff like Austin Rock or entrepreneur from undertakers and Kane. Um, and the thing that I think I find really interesting is that these rivalries, they lasted Hogan and they lasted over a long period of time, you know, sometimes years. And so my question is, do you think there’s still any rivalries today that might, I don’t know if they fit so to kinda sort out ***, but uh, that, that people may think or maybe love rivalries that are about to become historical rivalries, maybe, maybe it’s roman and brock, I don’t know because that’s the most, it comes uh, that comes to mind right now, but there’s something you think that is, that are up there. I mean novel and next generation brock are here, I will say this now more than ever, both brands, all wrestling brands are trying much more to lean on the savvy members of their audience. They show you things you haven’t seen in *** a long time, but you have seen it and they walk away from it for *** while W W. E for some reason would deny *** a lot of its history or even not acknowledging it and lately they’ve really brought that back. If you look at the picture of the chair that Roman took from Sami Zayn it’s the same kind of chair picture he took I think it was Seth Rollins when Seth turned on he even played that in the look on his face. It wasn’t just pain, it was like son of B***. It happened again like, you know, so I think they’re starting to look into that more. But as far as modern rivalries go I think you’re right brock and, and roman is the most recent, there are some that look more like the mid-map than the main event, which is quite nice but they don’t have the clout the main event has now like they did back then even mid carters could get almost as much attention outside of the top top dog where it’s *** much harder NOW. Uh, but I think, you know, we do, we approach, we do uh cena and Orton, which was a huge rivalry even when I was working there. Um, that one lasted years longer than people wanted it to, but it still lasts. So me, in regards to the newer ones outside of like New Day and the usos and brock and roman, which were told much more effectively. I, you know, I think they’re trying to, but they’re not there yet and then the last thing before I let you go when you say they’re getting, they kind of come back to love showing the story and maybe keep people’s attention *** a little longer. I think we’re seeing that now with the lineage story that’s been going on for two or two, almost three years now, do you think the fans are ready? I know we sometimes think fans have a short attention span and we can be like, hey, forget what you saw last week, this week, *** new, *** new week. Do you think with the Sami and uh Sami zayn and roman storyline, maybe this is the right direction to go. I think everyone has a *** short attention span when it comes to entertainment and I think that’s the storyteller’s job and responsibility in this deal that they’re both getting the member right of the public and to the performers, isn’t it? I think it’s the storytellers’ responsibility to compel you enough to want to watch. I worked at WW E. I saw sometimes the lack of passion or, when the passion was there, the inability to execute the creation of the kinds of stories that compel an audience. Um, I know they tried, I know sometimes they didn’t, but it’s every TV show on Earth, from law and order to cartoon I’ve done for Star Wars to pro wrestling like this episode is full it’s like, no, but I get why you’re saying that and it’s our ability to do stories that you want to watch that you don’t feel you have to to look, you feel compelled to look. So I think Bloodline could do that. Honestly, it could have lasted another year and I would have watched and enjoyed it. But they did such a wonderful job. You never knew at *** a certain time. You never knew who was going to be the focal point. Was it going to be j, was it going to be Sammy or was it going to be Roman with Jimmy and and solo, kind of sitting there helping support one of those storylines as needed . Uh, so I thought they did a hell of a job with that. This has been my favorite story since uh, well, since the other brand made their uh, *** story a few years ago, which I’m sure no one wants me to talk about on this channel. Um, so that was my favorite wrestling story in a couple years and me, and it still could be, I don’t even think it’s over. So I take advantage of it. Yeah, I appreciate you spending time with this man and I can’t wait to get our rivals. Thanks man, I like you too.