‘Friends’ co-stars reunite for Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony





Courteney Cox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. The actress was joined by her daughter, Coco, her partner, Johnny McDaid, and friends Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Laura Dern, among others, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Aniston and Kudrow took to the podium together to talk about Cox’s accomplishments and how they impacted their lives. “To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney,” Aniston said. “She instilled in all of us, in our DNA, to support and love each other — and that actors should support and love each other, not compete with each other,” she continued, talking about Cox’s impact on the “Friends” Ensemble. “And those wise words have stayed with me.” “I really believe that’s what – Courteney doing this – is what really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving, most supportive actors, I will say, in television history,” Kudrow said. Leon Bennett/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Kudrow said she and Aniston were “deeply, deeply proud” to know Cox. “You are the definition of a really beautiful, talented and, what’s most important, really good and decent human being,” Kudrow told her friend. “Thank you for personally enriching our lives.” Damien Dovarganes/AP Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston hug as they stand onstage during Cox’s star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. “And as fans, we want to thank you for making us laugh,” Aniston added. “Watching you on screen and just in life in general, you are one of the funniest human beings on planet earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke.” Leon Bennett/Getty Images Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Dern also took to the podium at the inauguration ceremony to talk about Cox, calling her “the embodiment of a shining star.” “She has delighted fans for decades with iconic characters that have made her a household name and woven her into the fabric of American culture,” Dern said of Cox. “Courteney is not only an incredible actress with outrageous genius and comedic timing, but she has the rarest trait as an actress and as a friend – someone who has to tell the truth,” said she continued. She said truth shines through in Cox’s work, listing many of his projects including ‘Friends’, ‘Dirt’, ‘Cougar Town’, ‘Shining Vale’, ‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’, ‘Bedtime Stories’ and “Scream”. .” Leon Bennett/Getty Images Laura Dern, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. “If you’re lucky enough to know her, you learn that she can’t help herself. She has to be honest about who she is, how she sees the world, and candid about what she sees in us. “Dern said. said. She went on to say that Cox brings “grace, radical humor, incredible bravery and the best of herself to every moment”. Cox’s star is the 2,750th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

