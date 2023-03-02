



Karan Soni crosses universes. The actor, known for his work in the dead Pool movies, jump into the animated side of Marvel with a voice role in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Soni will voice Pavitr Prabhakar, an alternate universe version of Spider-Man known as Spider-Man India. A news outlet first reported its casting. Through the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the 2018 Oscar Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It again stars Shameik Moore as Spider-Man/Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen. Sony has the feature slated for a June 2 arc, deep into the summer movie season. The first film won acclaim for its unique animation style and its dive into the multiverse years before it became a mainstay of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC. the flash film (which should be released a few weeks after Through the Spider-Verse). Through the Spider-Verse hails from directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and Kemp Powers, with screenplay credits going to Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Dave Callaham. Soni joins a voice cast that also includes Jake Johnson, Luna Lauren Velez, Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman. Last week, THR took a look at Funko Pop figures inspired by Through the Spider-Verseincluding Spider-Man India. Soni played taxi driver (and Deadpool friend) Dopinder opposite Ryan Reynolds in dead Pool And Deadpool 2. His voice work includes Trolls World Tour And Strange world. The actor is replaced by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

