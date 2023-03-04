Actor Sterling K. Brown to headline Dallas School event – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





The Destiny Award Luncheon is the flagship fundraising event for St. Philip’s School and Community Center. All money raised from the event goes to programs that serve the more than 260 students enrolled at St. Philip’s School, in addition to the more than 4,000 children, adults and seniors active in the St. Philip’s. This year’s event will be headlined by a conversation with Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown. NBC 5 spoke to Brown ahead of the event. “I love young people. I believe in the power of education. My mother was a teacher until she retired, and she instilled in me to give back,” Brown said. color who see anything. allows them to make it real for themselves and a possibility for themselves. So if I do it…like I can do it because Sterling Brown did it, then it’s that’s why I’m here. Brown also opened up about the end of NBC’s hit show This Is Us, which wrapped its sixth and final season in 2022. “It felt good when it ended. Dan Fogelman, the creator of the show, had six seasons in mind from the start. He knew what the beginning, middle and end of the show was, so if we were going beyond that…it would have looked different. It would have felt wonky. So I’m glad the artistic integrity of the show remained until the end,” Brown said. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss the people he worked with every day on the show. “I miss the cast, the crew, the stories and who knows, maybe in a few years there will be a reunion that’s us. You never know. But right now it’s just a thread text of lovely people who talk to each other all the time. All good things must come to an end. As this show taught us. As this show taught us. but there’s always something of the other side and as a man of faith, I always look forward to seeing what God has for me on the other side,” Brown said. He also remains busy with various ongoing projects. “There’s a couple different movies in the box and a couple different TV shows that are in the box and I’m getting into production and trying to help other artists, especially marginalized artists of color, to tell their stories,” Brown said. Since its inception, the Destiny Award Luncheon has raised over $5 million to support essential educational and social service programs at St. Philip’s School and Community Center.

