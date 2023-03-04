



Nosferatu Remake casts the Marvel actor alongside a star-studded cast Director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake adds a Marvel actor to an already star-studded cast led by Bill Skarsgard as the titular vampire.



THE Nosferatus remake adds a Marvel actor to its already star-studded cast. Known for critically acclaimed historical films The witch, LighthouseAnd The man from the northEggers had tried to get a remake of the 1922 silent film Nosferatus taken off since 2015, which it finally did last year. After traveling through several different stars, the Nosferatus remake set to He’s Bill Skarsgård as the titular vampire, with additional stars added later. Now that production has started in Prague, another star has been added to the cast. According The Hollywood ReporterTHE Nosferatus The remake cast has added Aaron Taylor-Johnson to their star-studded ensemble. The actor is best known for playing Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will also play the titular Marvel character in Kraven the hunterreleased in 2023 as part of Sony Spider Man Universe. At this time, it is unknown who Taylor-Johnson will play in the Nosferatus redo. Related: Why The Northman Was 2022’s Biggest Box Office Injustice

Every actor in the Nosferatu remake Taylor-Johnson is just the latest star to join the Nosferatus redo. Skarsgård, known for his performance as Pennywise in He, plays the titular vampire named Count Orlok, a replacement for Dracula. Eggers’ reimagining of the cinematic classic will tell a similar gothic story of obsession in 19th-century Germany between a haunted young woman (played by Lily-Rose Depp) and the Transylvania vampire stalking her. The characters of Skarsgård and Depp are the only ones known at this point, with Renfieldis Nicolas Hoult, The crownis Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, The Conjuring 2is Simon McBurney, and The witch‘s Ralph Ineson all starred in undisclosed roles. Since Hoult was the third cast member, it’s likely he’s playing a character based on Nosferatusquasi-protagonist Thomas Hutter, while the rest of the cast likely play the remaining tertiary characters. Since Dafoe seems tailor-made for the role of Knock, Count Orlok’s brainwashed servant, Taylor-Johnson could play a character based on Hutter’s close friend Harding, or Professor Bulwer, a doctor. . THE Nosferatus remake has assembled a star-studded cast and will be thrilling to see which character each actor plays. More: Northman’s Box Office Failure May Make His Track Even Better Source: THR

