Fede Alvarez’s ‘Alien’ Movie Completes Cast (Exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





New Extraterrestrial Filmmaker Fede Alvarez’s feature found its cast to be breathtaking. David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu joined Cailee Spaeny in 20e Century Studios’ latest installment of the sci-fi horror franchise. Alvarez, who is known for his tense and sometimes splash-filled films such as don’t breathe and the remake of evil Deaddirects the project, which begins production in Budapest on March 9. He also wrote the screenplay with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues. Plot details are kept in a cryochamber, but unlike other films which focused on adults in corporate, militaristic and scientific roles, this now ninth installment in the franchise will focus on a group of young people. At a distant colony, the group find themselves in a struggle for their lives with the titular alien, a creature known as the Xenomorph, whose race is spread by implanting eggs in people’s stomachs via face-huggers. , the juveniles eventually bursting violently from the host’s chest. Spaeny leads the cast in a role that is compared to that played by Sigourney Weaver in the first Extraterrestrial movies. Isabela Merced is also in the cast. Ridley Scott, who directed the original Extraterrestrial and produced and directed the series entries Prometheus and Alien: Pact, produced through its Scott Free banner with the company’s Michael Pruss. Brent O’Connor (High-speed train), Elizabeth Cantillon (Persuasion) and Tom Moran (king of donuts) are executive producers. British actor Jonsson was one of the stars of Industry, a financial drama made by BBC/HBO. It is replaced by the CAA and the United Agents of the United Kingdom. Renaux is one of the stars of Netflix’s fantasy series shadow and bone and appeared in recent films such as The Greatest Beer Race Ever, Catherine Called Birdy And Morbius. He is replaced by The Artist Partnership, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Arjun Rose in the UK Fearn has had a standout 2022, not only appearing in Matt Reeves’ blockbuster The Batmanbut also in the awards season darling After Sun. Wu is an actress and producer who is replaced by Webster Talent Management/Agent Helen Campbell. Spaeny, who appeared in Easttown Mareis replaced by WME, Sugar23 and Adam Kaller at Hansen Jacobson.

