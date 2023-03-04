Arizona Renaissance Festival Serves Up Fun This Weekend





Take a unique trip back in time at the Arizona Renaissance Festival in Gold Canyon near the Superstition Mountains. One of the largest events of its kind in the United States, this special event is a place to revel in the atmosphere of a 16th century European village. Join the festivities every Saturday and Sunday through April 2 at 12601 E. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon. The 50-acre festival village has 16 stages of non-stop entertainment, music, comedy, falconry, dancing, mermaids and acrobatics. Insane pleasures mingle with artisanal treasures as you shop, eat and mingle with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters, according to a statement. Explore the Village Market with over 200 storybook shops, studios and galleries filled with unique arts and crafts, handmade items, kitchens and pubs, games and human-powered rides. Kids love interactive games and people-powered rides: Da Vincis Flying Machine, The Slider Joust, Piccolo Pony, a rocking horse bigger than an elephant. Dragon’s Climbing Tower, Castle Siege, Maze, Archery Range and more. Live jousting tournaments are one of the most popular attractions at festivals. Armored nights on charging steeds take up their spears and fight for the honor of queens. Cheer on your favorite armored knight in one of three daily jousting tournaments in the 5,000-seat arena. In addition to the festivities, the festival offers cuisine fit for a king. Attend the Pleasure Feast and be treated like a true royal as you savor five delicacies, a grand drynk and enjoy an hour and a half of Renaissance entertainment at its finest, the statement said. The Pleasure Feast, held twice daily, includes festival admission and a special edition Pleasure Feast tumbler. Advance reservations are recommended. Food is plentiful and available throughout the village. The menu is varied with offerings such as stake steaks, vegetable and meat pies, pastas, bread bowls filled with hearty stews and smoked turkey legs. The desserts are decadent, from pancakes to a variety of other sweet surprises. A brand new dessert for the 2023 season is chimney rolls, prepared the same way as 400 years ago. The dough is cooked over an open flame until the outer dough caramelizes to a perfect golden brown color. Other new additions for 2023 include: The Renaissance Men Involves thrilling and hilarious swordfights – danger, excitement and laughter abound as the two strive for the ultimate prize: your validation and the title of The Renaissance Man, the statement said. Primrose the fairy is also new, spreading joy and magic throughout the village. You can meet Prim in the back streets of Fairhaven or at the Twig the Fairy shop near the Carnevale stage. A new comic addition is Fools Medicine: Travel back in time with Professor Wrench on a quest to prove that laughter really is the best medicine. There’s something for everyone at the Arizona Renaissance Festival. There are many ways to save on admission. Visit Arizona.RenFestInfo.com for more information and like the Arizona Renaissance Festival on Facebook for special offers, information and contests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourvalley.net/stories/arizona-renaissance-festival-serves-up-fun-this-weekend,374419 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos