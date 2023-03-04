Actor Adeyemi Okanlawon apologizes for questioning popularity of elected Lagos LP representative





Popular Nollywood actor, Adeyemi Okanlawon has issued an apology to Lagos House of Representatives MP Thaddeus Attah after being criticized for an open letter he addressed to the politician on Friday. Thaddeus, ran under the Labor Party and won the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat, beating artist-turned-politician, Olubankole Wellington, who was the People’s Democratic Party candidate for the same seat. Attah led with 24,075 votes, while singer Banky W had 18,666 votes and incumbent Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress had 16,901 votes. In an open letter shared via his Instagram page on Friday, Okanlawon expressed his disappointment that his colleague, Wellington, lost the election, and also requested an audience with Attah, asking him to share his plans for the constituency. . The letter said in part: “With little to no online presence, and for someone who has unseated both an incumbent and a public figure, I have yet to find any indication of your campaign manifesto. “So it would be a great pleasure if you, sir, would do me the honor of accepting an invitation to join me online for an Instagram Live chat this weekend to address the concerns and answer the questions that many others like me might have.” Okanlawon had been criticized for his request, with many accusing him of being condescending towards the politician. In another message shared on Friday, Okanlawon apologized to Attah for the letter he wished was better worded. “In the early hours of today, and in the spirit of the season, I have written an open letter addressed to the House of Representatives-elect of the Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Mr Thaddeus Attah. Now, I admit, I could have chosen better words. I couldn’t have let the frustrations I’ve felt over the past few weeks affect the message I was trying to get across. “And so I apologize to Mr. Attah. I apologize to anyone who must have thought I was going too far,” he said in the video. The actor then reiterated his request to meet with the newly elected representative to discuss his plans for the constituency and also explore ways in which voters can offer their support. Another artist who has been criticized for questioning the popularity of the new rep is Toke Makinwa. In now-deleted tweets, the former radio host mourned the loss of Banky W and said the Labor Party candidate was unknown. “The news of LP winning the Eti-Osa House of Representatives is so painful because he didn’t campaign, we don’t even know him. Banky worked so hard, Banky deserves to win Eti -Osa,” she tweeted. However, she then congratulated Attah on Wednesday saying, “To lead by example, I congratulate the winner of the Eti-Osa representative house in Lagos State. Heres wishing her all the best. Fix Nigeria.

