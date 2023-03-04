Why Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Isn’t Really the Bad Guy

When Taylor Swift’s loyal army of fans erupt in outrage, affected companies will find it hard to remove the villain’s image. Although it is the circumstance that Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LIE) is found, the truth presents a more complex narrative. Admittedly controversial, there is no clear alternative solution to Live Nations event ticketing services. Consequently, I am neutral on the LYV stock, with a slight hint of optimism.

Basically, Live Nation suffers from two major controversies. First, the way it distributes live event tickets to the public for the first time (primary market transactions) has caused a lot of uproar. Prior to Live Nation’s merger with Ticketmaster in 2010, the former agreed that it would abide by fair practices provisions. However, The New York Times reported that the Justice Department found that Live Nation repeatedly violated those agreements.

Second, the issue of ticket scalping, in particular the use of bots to purchase large volumes of tickets at rapid speeds for later resale (secondary market transactions), has drawn heavy criticism. To be fair with the discussion surrounding LYV shares, scalping has been around for ages. Indeed, the investigative journal Reveal noted that the earliest iterations of scalping occurred during the Enlightenment.

Therefore, it’s not just Taylor Swift fans who are upset about the hurdles associated with the primary and secondary markets. It’s been a long-standing issue, though Swifties have certainly brought the issue to the public’s attention.

While this is an ugly case that should be solved, it’s not clear that Live Nation is wrong. Indeed, even the scalpers themselves may not be the monsters the public sees them as.

LYV Stock is ugly, but ugliness is not a crime

Certainly, the image of distraught fans, often young and impressionable, strikes a chord. At the same time, contempt and rage toward responsible entities represents a natural moral trajectory. So LYV’s actions underpin an often ugly business, no doubt. However, it is not clear that Live Nation or associated secondary market participants are committing any wrongdoing.

First, there is no easy solution to the scalping dilemma. For example, former President Barack Obama signed the Better Online Ticket Sales Act of 2016. On paper, the legislation targeted the practice of using high-speed bots to effectively block human fans from purchasing tickets. In reality, it’s 2023 and the case still presents a curse for concert and sporting event goers.

Second, attacking the underlying business of LYV shares will not solve the demand problem for in-demand events. Mathematically speaking, a human performer can only conduct a certain number of shows per given unit of time. Moreover, the halls in which they perform only contain a limited number of seats. According to the principles of fair market capitalism, it makes sense to give tickets to the highest bidders.

Yes, many, if not most, will be left behind. It’s heartbreaking. It is also life. Unfortunately, the government cannot come up with legislation that will eliminate the sorrow of this world.

Finally, the artists themselves need companies like Live Nation to cover themselves in order to do their dirty work. This is because Live Nation and secondary market sellers make their basic sales as fair as possible: whoever wants the most tickets will pay the most.

Again, it’s just a fact of life. This says nothing good or bad about LYV stock.

Resurgence finance

As a quick look at its finances, Live Nation could definitely use a little work. For example, its balance sheet presents an average stability. Notably, its Altman Z-Score (a solvency measure) hits 1.52, indicating a struggling company at risk of bankruptcy within the next two years. Operationally, the company posts average net margins. From the current angle, LYV stock appears to be selling.

However, its three-year revenue growth rate stands at 13%, better than most of the diversified media industry. After taking a heavy hit from the COVID-19 crisis, Live Nation is on a resurgent path. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported revenue of $4.29 billion, up nearly 59% from the prior year quarter.

To be fair, its net loss widened to $252 million (from $210 million in Q4 2021). However, for fiscal year 2022, Live Nation reported positive net income of $149 million. As people overcome COVID-19 fears, LYV stock could rise.

Yes, it is controversial. No, virtually no other viable solution exists.

Is LYV Stock a buy, according to analysts?

As far as Wall Street is concerned, LYV stock has a moderate buy consensus rating based on two buy, zero hold and zero sell ratings. The average price target for LYV stock is $97.50, implying an upside potential of 33.6%.

Takeaways: LYV Stock is here for the long haul

In some ways, Live Nation represents the slaughterhouse of the entertainment industry at large. Apparently everyone who is not a vegan/vegetarian wants a top sirloin steak. However, not everyone has the stomach to see how these steaks turned out.

In all honesty, any business that makes little girls cry is ugly. However, investors cannot lose sight of the need for this business (in the context of amusement machines). Although the LYV stock does not symbolize a purchase in sterling, it is not a sale.

Disclosure