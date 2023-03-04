Why This Year’s Best Actor Category Is So Hard To Call

For the first time since 1935, the nominees for the Academy Award for Best Actor are all nominated for the first time. It’s quite the turnaround from last year where every actor had already been nominated. Colin Farrel (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), Bill Nighy (Life), and Paul Mescal (After Sun) make up this year’s list of nominees. The mix of veteran actors and new talent, plus the fact that one of them will be a first-time winner, makes this category so interesting.





Every actor excelled and deserved the nominations, but Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler seem to be leading the race. With each of them taking home several different awards this season, it’s probably fair to think of this as a three-horse race. However, between winning other awards, brilliant performances, first-time nominees, and each actor having their own story of how they got here, each actor has a good reason to win. Here’s why it’s so hard to call.

Another winning biopic?

When it comes to the Best Actor and Best Actress categories, biopics have always done well. In recent years, a large portion of the Best Actor category winners have been actors playing real-life characters. In 2019, we saw Rami Malek win the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, perhaps the main indication that Austin Butler could win this year. Much like Malek, Butler took on the role of one of the greatest and most famous entertainers the world has ever seen. And he arguably performed even better.

Butler completely embodied the role of Elvis. Her performance received rave reviews from fans, critics and the Presley family, who Butler gave thanks when he collected his BAFTA. However, given that his performance was certainly nomination-worthy and the Academy had a soft spot for biopics, he would be considered a shoo-in for the award for most years. And although he is the favorite, he faces stiff competition.

Renaissance

Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser are familiar faces who have turned in memorable performances over the years. However, it hasn’t always been easy for the pair. Fraser has spent a lot of time out of the limelight and claims the reason is that he was sexually assaulted by former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk. Farrell also had his own struggles that affected his life and career. The actor admitted to having suffered from drug and alcohol problems in the past.

The two actors now find themselves fulfilled. Both are experiencing a renaissance. In recent years, Farrell has learned to flex his acting muscles in some very interesting roles. He was arguably the best actor of 2022. The Banshees of Inisherin being obviously his finest performance. His performance as the slightly annoying but kind Pádraic had viewers laughing and crying. This performance and the fact that Farrell comes across as a really lovely person has earned him a lot of fans. It’s something he has in common with Fraser. Both are fan favorites, and Fraser’s performance in The whale had heartbroken fans. Both actors seem to thrive in these deeply emotional roles, and the results are excellent. Their stories of how they got to this point in their careers are compelling and could be a factor in winning the Oscar. Either would be the worthy winner of this year’s Best Actor Oscar.

More unpredictable than ever

In other years, there has often been a clear winner for the award. Whether it’s a single standout performance or an actor yet to win the award after multiple nominations, the winner has often been predictable. But this year is completely different. The fact that they are all nominated for the first time adds to the unpredictability, as no amount of past winning or losing experience could influence the outcome.

The three favorites, Farrell, Fraser and Butler, have all shared the awards this season. Farrell has won awards such as the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy and the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Actor. Butler received the Golden Globe for Best Drama Actor and a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. And Brendan Fraser won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actor. It shows just how competitive this category is and why this year’s Oscars are so hard to call.

Only one of the cast can win the night, but no matter who it is, there’s no doubt they’ll be deserving. No matter what, every actor can be proud to have received their first nomination and put on an Oscar-worthy performance.