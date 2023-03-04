Bollywood roundup: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor and many more…

– Advertisement –

Deepika joins Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan as presenter at 2023 Oscars

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone is one of the few chosen in the world to present an award at the 2023 Oscars ceremony.

Deepika joins Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy among a few others to be part of this honor. The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

A list of names has been shared on the Academy’s Instagram account. The caption read: “Meet your first list of presenters for the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12 at 8/5pm! #Oscar95.”

On the work side, Deepika will next be seen in “Fighter” with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Siddhant Anand.

She will also be seen in ‘Project K’, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Hrithik ‘couldn’t have been more charged, motivated’ for ‘Fighter’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan shared a video of his workout with a note for his trainer and said he couldn’t have been more satisfied, charged and more at peace with the process than he did. is right now.

The actor shared a video on Instagram, where he does arm exercises in the gym.

His trainer is heard saying, “You have this Hri. Come on, let’s go, let’s drive.

Hrithik wrote: “My friend and trainer Kris Gethin is returning home to the United States. With another 10 more weeks to complete our 2nd phase, and 6 months of hard work already behind us, I couldn’t have been happier, more charged, more motivated, and more at peace with the process than I am now at this very moment.

“And this process has very little to do with the muscles and more to do with the heart and the mind. And for that, I can’t thank you enough Kris. Thank you for the integrity to your work and the knowledge and wisdom that you bring to the gym. The world needs more men like you. That’s for sure.”

“Honestly, I don’t know if I enjoy working with you more for transformations or more hoping that some of that passion and energy will rub off on me. Be well my friend. Forward and upward. And I’ll see you soon. @krisgethin,” Hrithik added.

“Fighter” is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukome and Anil Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika for his mother’s birthday parties

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor joined his sweetheart Malaika Arora for his mother Joyce Arora on her 70th birthday.

Besides Arjun, Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan were also seen at the celebration.

Kareena shared a photo from Joyce’s cake cutting ceremony which also saw Arjun join the family in the frame.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “What a wonderful night Amu and Malla. Happy birthday Aunt Joyce.

The photo shows Joyce standing between Amrita and Malaika as they read a book. Arjun can be seen standing next to Malaika.

Last year, Malaika made her OTT debut with a reality show, “Moving In With Malaika.” Arjun was recently seen in the movie ‘Kuttey’. He will next be seen in ‘The Ladykiller’.

Here’s why Anubhav Sinha shot ‘Bheed’ in black and white

Mumbai– Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who has entertained audiences with his films like ‘Ra.One’, ‘Tum Bin’, ‘Dus’, ‘Thappad’, is ready to come up with his intriguing next project ‘Bheed’ which will portray the problems faced by ordinary people during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

The film focuses on social disparity and shows how the situation was similar to the partition in 1947, and decided to shoot the film in black and white.

Speaking about the reason behind shooting the film in black and white, he explained, “’Bheed’ is a story of the most perilous times that changed everything for mankind. The main purpose of shooting the black and white film was to show how the visuals of social disparity during India’s lockdown were strikingly similar to what people experienced during the 1947 partition.”

The director explained how through this film he is going to show real stories of people who are losing their jobs and the lives of their family members due to the pandemic and the lockdown.

“This story is about people whose lives changed in the blink of an eye and the colors of their lives were lost when the border was drawn inside the country,” he added.

Producer Bhushan Kumar also mentioned that since the film brings out people’s struggle, it was appropriate to shoot it in black and white.

“’Bheed’ is a special film because it tells the story of the hardest times people have had to face just to get home. It’s a very important story and who better than Anubhav to direct it? The film was shot in black and white because it depicts the struggle of our society that we often forget. I am happy that we are able to bring such an important story to our audience with a unique cinematic experience,” he shared.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, “Bheed” features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Dia Mirza. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. It also stars Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra and Karan Pandit. The film is set for a theatrical release on March 24.

“It’s the year of Indian cinema”: Vivek Agnihotri on the role of Deepika at the Oscars

Mumbai– After criticizing her during her visit to the JNU campus and her latest song ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to actress Deepika Padukone presenting her with the Oscar calling her ” achche din” and saying it’s “the year of Indian cinema”. .”

Agnihotri took to Twitter, where he shared a post about Deepika becoming a presenter at the ceremony.

He wrote, “While traveling with #TheKashmirFiles in the US and with an overwhelming response from Americans, I said now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is today the most lucrative, secure and fastest growing market in the world. This is the year of Indian cinema. #AchcheDin.

India has three Oscar nominations this year – ‘RRR’, ‘All That Breathes’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

‘My personality is very boring’: Ranbir opens up about his social media presence

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor said he would rather stay away from social media or show less of his personal side so his fans can relate to his character and be more interested in watching him on screen .

He also found himself “boring” as a person and felt that it was not possible for him to keep entertaining people all the time on social media.

He shared, “Actually, there are a lot of reasons but I feel like these days the mystery around us as actors is gradually fading away. People are watching us all over the screens. while promoting or doing commercials, and now they see us on social media, and that’s why their desire to see us in the cinema is decreasing in my opinion. So my vision was that I should show myself less in public so that he can better identify with my character and believe in it more.

Ranbir rose to fame with his movie ‘Wake Up Sid’ and audience saw him as a romantic hero in movie ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’, and later he came in another avatar in political drama ‘Raajneeti ‘. As an actor, he proved his talent in films such as ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Barfi’.

Recently, the actor celebrated the success of his movie “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva”, and these days he is busy promoting his movie “Tu Jhooti Main Makkar” opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir appeared on Kapil Sharma’s comedy-based reality show to promote his film with Shraddha and Anubhav Singh Bassi. He talked about his movie and the host also asked him if he’d rather stay away from social media when most actors are so active there.

He said being on social media is a big responsibility where you have to entertain people by doing reels or posting photos and it’s not easy for him to do all of that because he finds himself “boring”. However, he mentioned that he has a fake social media account where he follows his favorite people.

“I find being on social media is a big responsibility, and my personality is very boring and on social media you have to entertain people. I don’t want this extra work in my life and I’m glad I don’t. Also, on social media you have to wish everyone a birthday every year and if you don’t, trolling will follow And, I have a fake social media account where I follow my favorite people. I don’t have an official account, but I have an anonymous profile,” he concluded.

“The Kapil Sharma Show” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kangana calls Gen-Z ‘gajar muli’, says they ‘hate to commit, lazy to have sex’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said Gen Z couldn’t afford to buy houses, hated commitments and were too lazy to even have sex. She even labeled them as ‘gajar muli’.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday: “Gen Z… HA HA their limbs and legs are like sticks, they spend most of their time on the phone rather than interacting, observing or reading, they are incapable of coherence and seriously believe that they should just be given the boss position which they don’t respect because their boss believes in discipline and has been tough and GenZ only respects quick success.

She added, “GenZ loves starbuks and avocado toast but can’t afford to buy a house, they can rent designer clothes to impress SM but hate getting involved or getting married, studies even show that they are too lazy to have sex too, woke worm GenZ is literally like gajar muli..”

“ROLLING EYES AND SILLY SLANG GENz is easy to influence, even brainwashed. Good!! millennials are so much better, we rule!! how about some yoga, sports and exercise GenZ… ?”

Kangana is currently filming for Chandramukhi 2. Directed by P. Vasu, this is the sequel to the Tamil horror film Chandramukhi which stars Rajinikanth and Jyothika. (IANS)