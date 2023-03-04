Idris Elba Calls ‘Black Actor’ Comment ‘Stupid’





Idris Elba sparked a firestorm on social media in February after saying United Kingdom. that he stopped calling himself a “black actor” because it created limits to his career. The ‘Luther’ actor was immediately accused of giving up on his blackness, although actors such as John Boyega came to his defense and argued that critics weren’t paying attention to his message about damning stereotypes of Hollywood. “I feel like as we get older — I’m 50 now — we’re all afraid of saying too much, sharing too much and so on,” Elba said. The Guardian in a new interview. “And these days it’s really hard to have an opinion if you’re in the public eye, because it’s over-examined, taken out of context, thrown into some kind of bullshit, airy argument on social media.” Elba pointed to the controversy surrounding his ‘black actor’ comment as proof that social media is an ‘incubator for conflict’, adding, ‘Me saying I don’t like to call myself a black actor is my prerogative. . It’s me, not you. So, for you to turn around and tell me, I “deny my darkness.” On what grounds? Did you hear that? Where do I deny it? And why do ? It’s just stupid. Never mind.” In her interview with Esquire UK, Elba noted that “as humans we are obsessed with race and that obsession can really get in the way of people’s aspirations, get in the way of their growth. Racism should be a topic of discussion, of course. Racism is very real. But from my point of view, it’s only as powerful as you let it be. “I stopped describing myself as a black actor when I realized it put me in a box,” the actor said. “We have to grow. We must. Our skin is nothing more than that: it’s just skin. Go wild. As Elba’s critics accused him of giving up on his blackness, Boyega took to Twitter to redirect the talk to the kind of stereotypes Elba was calling out in the first place. “I think we should focus on who is grading and boxing actors because of this,” Boyega wrote. “Not to make weird adjustments for them. We continually focus on what we need to do so they don’t do this or that. Very disturbing. We BLACK and that’s it. Elbe himself went on Twitter following his interview with Esquire to denounce his detractors, writing: “There is not a soul on this earth who can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an “actor” is a profession, like being an “architect”, they are not defined by race. However, if YOU define your job by your race, that is your Perogative [sic]. Oh lie? The actor made the rounds of the press in support of his new movie, “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” premiering March 10 on Netflix.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/news/idris-elba-backlash-black-actor-stupid-1235542428/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

