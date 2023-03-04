Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 1, 2023

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Limited’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Today’s conference is recorded. I would now like to turn the floor over to Ms. Jeanny Kim, Senior Vice President, Treasurer of the Melco Resorts Entertainment Leader Group. Please continue.

Jeannie Kim: Thank you, operator and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. On the call are Lawrence Ho, Geoff Davis, Evan Winkler; and our real estate presidents in Macao, Manila and Cyprus. Before we begin, please note that today’s discussion may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of the federal securities laws. Our actual results may differ from our anticipated results. Additionally, we may discuss non-GAAP measures. A definition and reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the earnings release. Finally, please note that our additional earnings slides are posted on our Investor Relations website. With that, I give the floor to Mr. Lawrence Ho.

Lawrence Ho Yau Lung: Thanks Jane. The performance of our properties in Macau in 2023 has been very encouraging so far. During the peak days of Chinese New Year this year, we saw EBITDA reach 6 million per day and CO GGR exceeds what we experienced during Chinese New Year in 2019. Volume after Chinese New Year is holding steady well and our average daily mass volume in February was in line with January. This recent performance reinforces our continued belief in the return of pent-up demand and our view that Macau will continue to develop as a leading international entertainment and leisure destination. I would like to express my gratitude to the Macau government for awarding a gambling concession to continue operating in Macau for the next 10 years.

We greatly appreciate the focus on our proposal and our investment proposition which we believe will continue to build on our existing strengths in entertainment and non-entertainment attractions. We are delighted to execute on our investment commitments to continue to bring best-in-class attractions and facilities to the Macau market. Construction of Studio City Phase 2 is complete. The opening of the first stage is scheduled for the second quarter, which will include one of the hotel’s towers as well as the indoor water park which is expected to be the largest of its kind in Asia. The rest of Phase 2 is currently expected to open in Q3. In the Philippines, gaming volumes are very close to pre-pandemic levels and we expect continued growth with more international travel to the Philippines and increased junket activity.

Cyprus has exceeded pre-pandemic volume and GGR and we are excited for the future as we aim to open a Mediterranean dream city in the second quarter of 2023. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Geoff to pass review some of the numbers.

Geoffrey Davis: Thanks Lawrence. Our group-wide real estate EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately negative $7 million. Our group-wide real estate EBITDA for the full year of 2022 was just above break-even despite all the challenges we faced throughout the year due to COVID-related restrictions . This reflects the advantage of our diversified portfolio of integrated resorts. Luck-adjusted group-wide property EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was less than $4 million. Favorable VIP win rate positively impacted COD Macau and Cyprus EBITDA by nearly $8 million, while unfavorable win rate negatively impacted COD Manila by approximately $10 million of dollars. COD Manila was also impacted by approximately $6 million in one-time expenses.

Our operating expenses from Macau for the fourth quarter of 2022 were approximately $1.7 million per day, a slight increase from $1.6 million per day in the third quarter of 2022, but in line with previous quarters. As you may recall, our OpEx per day in 3Q 2022 benefited from 2 weeks of casino closures. We continue to focus on cost control as visits return. Let’s move on to our cash and liquidity. As of December 31, 2022, we had close to $2 billion in consolidated liquidity. Melco, excluding its operations in Studio City, the Philippines and Cyprus, was worth approximately $1.2 billion. Of this amount, approximately $176 million was restricted and includes cash collateral required for concession guarantees issued to the Macau government. About $50 million of this restricted cash was released in January.

We had fully drawn down the RCF at the end of the fourth quarter to fund gaming concession commitments. In January, Melco International repaid all of the $200 million it had drawn under an intercompany loan with Melco Resorts in 2022. Since December 31, 2022, we have reduced our indebtedness by approximately $500 million dollars by repaying amounts drawn under our revolving credit facility. As we normally do, we will provide guidance on non-operating positions for the upcoming first quarter of 2023. Total amortization expense is expected to be approximately $125 million, business expenses are expected to be around $20 million. Consolidated net interest expense is expected to be approximately $100-105 million, which includes $5-10 million of finance lease interest related to City of Dreams Manila and approximately $15-20 million of interest capitalized.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, back for questions and answers. Operator, we can start the Q&A session as soon as you’re ready.

