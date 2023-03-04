



March 3, 2023 / 4:58 PM HST Bollywood films are well known for their extravagant sets, colorful songs and dance sequences, and powerful performances. Thanks to Netflix, many of these movies can now be viewed with just a click. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Indian cinema or just curious about the genre, here are the top 10 Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix. This 2020 film is a dark comedy about four interconnected stories set in Mumbai. With a star-studded cast, including Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, Ludo is a must for fans of offbeat cinema. This classic coming-of-age film follows the lives of three friends as they navigate love, career and friendship in Mumbai. With upbeat music and strong performances from Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, Dil Chahta Hai is a Bollywood staple. This travel drama features three friends who embark on a road trip through Spain to overcome their personal fears and challenges. With stunning cinematography and an excellent soundtrack, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a must-watch for anyone looking for a feel-good movie. This thriller follows a blind pianist who finds himself caught up in a series of events that challenge his perception of reality. With an unpredictable plot and strong performances from Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, Andhadhun is a must-watch for thriller fans. This crime drama spans decades and follows the intergenerational feud between two families in Wasseypur, a city in eastern India. With a great ensemble cast and strong writing, Gangs of Wasseypur is a cinematic masterpiece. This heartwarming story follows the adventures of a deaf and mute man named Barfi and his relationship with two women. With standout performances from Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, Barfi! is a must-watch for anyone looking for a feel-good movie. This classic family drama follows the life of a wealthy family and their struggles with tradition, love and acceptance. With an all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a Bollywood staple. This epic period drama follows a group of villagers in colonial India who challenge their British rulers to a game of cricket to avoid paying taxes. With an incredible soundtrack and a solid cast, Lagaan is a cinematic triumph. This hard-hitting drama follows a police officer as he investigates a brutal gang rape in rural India. With a powerful message and solid performances from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sayani Gupta, Article 15 is a must-read for anyone interested in social justice issues. This dark drama explores the drug epidemic in Punjab and follows the lives of four people affected by it. With an excellent soundtrack and outstanding performances from Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Udta Punjab is a cinematic masterpiece. These are the 10 best Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix. Whether you’re a fan of romance, drama, or suspense, these films have something for everyone. So grab some popcorn and settle in for a Bollywood extravaganza. Read today’s latest Focus update. Get live updates on Filmy News on FilmyFocus

