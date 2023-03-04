Entertainment
Why Mia Wasikowska left Hollywood
“The perception is quite different from the reality, and that didn’t sit well with me as a person,” Wasikowska tells IndieWire, explaining why she fled Hollywood to return to Australia, where her new movie “Blueback” is set.
Mia Wasikowska seemed to be everywhere at one point. Starting in 2010, the young actress was on a seemingly endless string of plum roles in independent films and studio merchandise, from Cary Fukunaga’s “Jane Eyre” to “Alice in Wonderland” and “The Kids Are Alright. “, “Maps to the Stars”, Tracks”, “Stoker” and “Crimson Peak”. But that seemed to stop when Tim Burton’s “Wonderland” sequel “Alice Through the Looking Glass” spat, hemorrhaging financially for Disney which also took a critical beating, but not for Wasikowska’s performance.A not unheard-of phenomenon then occurred: a once-wanted ubiquitous entertainer suddenly disappeared.
Well, the Aussie actress never left, exactly — she just stepped out of the limelight. “I want to do more things in life than be in a trailer,” she told IndieWire in a recent interview about her new movie “Blueback,” an endearing film with an eco-friendly message made by veteran Australian filmmaker Robert Connolly. She plays an oceanographer named Abby, who discovers a rare type of grouper and sets out to protect it from poachers.
A string of back-to-back high-profile projects left Wasikowska wondering if she was burnt out — and why she suffered the unspecified abuse typical of newcomers, especially women. “I think you’d be hard pressed to find a young woman who hasn’t been abused or inappropriately experienced or behaved towards her,” she said. told the Sydney Morning Herald Last year.)
“I didn’t really like the lifestyle of going back to back. I felt really disconnected from any larger community,” she said, Zooming in from Sydney. “I had been doing this since I was 17, well more like 15, but really worked a lot from 17, I went 10 to 15, completely like, new city, new country, every three months, and it’s like starting school all over again Every few months Especially when you’re younger when you don’t have that foundation I found it really hard At the same time maybe if the gain is good and you feel really good doing it, so that’s okay, but I haven’t done it, so I wanted to establish that for myself on a personal level and get more idea of a place where I belong that isn’t just on a film set that ends every few weeks.
Distribution of quivers
So Wasikowska ditched Hollywood and in the late 2010s returned to her home of Sydney, where she has remained ever since, apart from working on independent projects with directors she admires, including Mia Hansen-Løve on ” Bergman Island” in 2021, which shot on location in Sweden. It looks like it’s been a while since she’s had a starring role, though.
And that’s not the case with “Blueback” either. Wasikowska isn’t as present here as fans might hope: she plays the adult version of a younger Abby, who ends up dominating the story. Neither did his co-star, Eric Bana, who has what amounts to a cameo in the film as a bearded fisherman, but ended up serving as an executive producer to bolster his platform.
In a moment of what feels like a pervasive, desperate attitude toward environmental catastrophe, “Blueback” is an eerie clarion call for… positivity about our current moment? Or, at the very least, it’s trying to fuel a certain kind of optimism instead of the self-indulgent path to self-destruction that we collectively seem to be on.
It’s not typical fare from the actress known for playing the likes of a “perky psycho” (“I loved [wearing] that prosthetic burn”) for David Cronenberg and a Victorian Gothic heroine for Guillermo del Toro or, even more recently, the tormented wife and eventual murder victim of an evangelical preacher in Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time.
Focus/courtesy Everett Collect / Everett Collection
“It’s a lot more fun to play a character that’s not a role model. As an actor, you get to express all those things that [where], in real life, you’re not supposed to be like that, and you’re supposed to be angry. It’s great fun to play crazy, mad, angry characters. And then, you know, there are times when you also kind of want to represent the best in people,” she said.
A role missed by Wasikowska? Todd Haynes’ ‘Carol’, in which she played saleswoman Thérèse Belivet in 2012, a role that eventually went to Rooney Mara – and won Mara Best Actress at Cannes before the film became a timeless piece of queer iconography.
“I was attached to it a long time ago, then a few things happened, and filming got pushed back, and I signed with Guillermo [del Toro]from the movie “Crimson Peak”. So I signed up and started having conversations with Guillermo and ‘Carol’ came back, and they said, ‘Let’s go!’ And I was like, ‘I can’t now,’ so yeah, that was a bummer. It’s just part of it. You gain a little, you lose a little.”
Would Wasikowska ever return to Hollywood full time? It’s unlikely. “I’m quite happy. If I can have the best of both worlds, which is to dive in and out of it once in a while, I would be really happy, but I would never be in this place where I was just on a treadmill. I want to do more things in life than be in a trailer. It’s great, and there are a lot of good things, [but] the perception of it is quite different from the reality and it did not suit me as a person. You can really lose perspective because you are being treated quite strangely. When it’s your only reality, it’s quite strange.
“Blueback” is now in select theaters from Quiver Distribution.
|
