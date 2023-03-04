When Kareena Kapoor said ‘Madhuri Dixits’ early films were failures’ | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee (2000), talked about Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Sridevi, as well as her sister Karisma Kapoor, in an old interview. She spoke of Rekha’s image as a “sex goddess” and said she felt “very flattered” when she was also approached as such. Kareena also said that Madhuri or Sridevi “did not become instant hits”. Read also : Kareena Kapoor’s look test photos from 3 Idiots revealed 14 years later. see here In her 2002 interview, Kareena said that “Madhuri Dixit’s early films were failures”. She added that although Sridevi made films such as Nagina (1986), Chandni (1989) and Mr India (1987), it took him “quite a few years in the industry” to become successful. Kareena, who is the youngest daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and sister of Karisma Kapoor, also explained that she has to be “sexy, glamorous and attractive” to be the “best” actress in Bollywood. Kareena told Filmfare in 2002: “I realized that I am here to be at the top. And to get there, you have to be sexy, glamorous and attractive. Everyone has been at the top Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri, Karisma took the glamorous route. Rekha is called a sex goddess. I was very flattered when a magazine called me one too. Anyway, just wearing a salwar-kameez, I can’t to prove that I am a good actress. The clothes must be in accordance with the character like The deadly outfits of the teddy bear in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. I want to be the number 1 actress. So why pick on my clothes ?” She also spoke about Madhuri and Sridevi, and said, “None of my films have been the same…I take this (commanding the highest award for an actress right now) as a huge compliment. It shows that the filmmakers and the audience have full confidence in my abilities. Just by being part of blockbuster movies, you don’t become a full-fledged hit. You see, Madhurti Dixit or Sridevi didn’t become instant hits. Madhuris’ first films were failures. Sure, Sridevi has Nagina, Chandni and Mr India, but after quite a few years in the industry. By the way, how many memorable blockbusters has Rekha starred in? And yet, she is a goddess of cinema.” Kareena, who starred in films such as 3 Idiots (2009), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Jab We Met (2007) and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), among others, is working on her next, The Crew. The film also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and is backed by Rhea Kapoor. Kareena’s upcoming projects include Hansal Mehta’s next one. Devotion of Suspect X, which marks Kareena’s OTT debut and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is also slated for release this year. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat also star in the Netflix project.

