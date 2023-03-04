Entertainment
First Halloween Horror Nights 2023 speculation card released for Universal Studios Hollywood
It’s officially Halloween Horror Nights and Horror Night Nightmares speculation season (@HNNightmares) released the first speculation card for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. They took out the speculation card for Universal Studios Florida last month.
Many of the same houses are listed on both speculation maps. Scare Zones and Shows are currently unknown, but their likely locations are marked in yellow on the map.
Speculation Card Houses
Here are the houses listed on this speculation map:
- The Horrors of Blumhouse: M3GAN / Insidious
- “The last of us”
- Universal Studios Monsters (Paris)
- Japanese
- Nightingales: Blood Prey
- “The Exorcist”
- Clown
- chucky
- Guitar
- Terror Tram: Celebrities
Blumhouse Horrors: M3GAN and Insidious 2
There have been multiple houses titled The Horrors of Blumhouse, all featuring multiple properties in each house. Given that Universal has a ten-year deal with Blumhouse for movie ownership and distribution, the partnership makes (synergistic) sense.
“The last of us”
The Last of Us is an HBO television series (based on a video game) that is currently gaining viral popularity. Although this is not a confirmation, Pedro Pascal (who plays Joel Miller, one of the protagonists of the series) compared the filming experience to an extreme version of Halloween Horror Nights. However, it should be noted that The Last of Us was also on the first Universal Studios Florida speculation card from last year but didn’t come to be a good reminder to take the speculation card with a side of skepticism. The homes listed are rumors, and plans can (and do) change at the last minute.
Universal Studios Monsters (Paris)
There have been many houses featuring Universal Studios’ monsters over the past 31 years, and given their place in New Year’s Eve horror rooms, their inclusion comes as no surprise. This also follows the trend of recent years. We got Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives in 2021 and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide in 2022, as well as Universal Monsters homes in Florida.
House of Japanese origin
This house is represented on the map by Japanese (original) creatures written in Japanese. There’s not much to do for this supposed home just yet, but given the popularity of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japanmaybe the creative teams collaborated on a mythology-based house.
Nightingales: Blood Prey
Nightingales: Blood Prey was a Halloween Horror Nights 21 house at Universal Studios Florida. Set during World War I, it features the Nightingales, creatures that have been around since the beginning of time and feed on weak, sick, and dying people during wars and natural disasters.
“The Exorcist”
“The Exorcist” Haunted Mazes appeared at Universal Studios Hollywood in Halloween Horror Nights 2016 and 2021.
Clown
There’s been no shortage of clowns on Halloween Horror Nights, but this clown clip art doesn’t appear to resemble any specific character, like Jack the Clown or Pennywise from “It.” It could be an original new house based on the clown or a return of an old classic. Killer Klowns from Outer Space was a home to Halloween Horror Nights 2019 and 2022. Other clown icons from previous years include Sweet Licks and Hollywood Harry.
chucky
Chucky is currently the only house that has been confirmed. A frequent traveler to HHN, Chucky hasn’t had his own home/maze since 2009, but he’s made numerous appearances in between, including spooky areas, terror trams, and photo ops.
Guitar
A speculated house represented by a guitar and a lightning bolt is also listed. It’s not marked as an original, which suggests that the house will be based on a band’s discography. No official clue was given, but some fans are hoping the lightning bolt could mean Metallica (the lightning bolt being a clue for their Ride the Lightning album) or even a Stranger Things/Metallica house based on the final season.
Stranger Things houses and group houses have already appeared at the event, but given that these are rumors that aren’t even directly speculated by HNNightmares, we still don’t recommend getting your hopes up.
Terror Tram: Celebrities
Terror Tram is Studio Tour Backlot’s recurring Halloween Horror Nights overlay, with a different theme each year. Last year featuring “Nope” and “Us” by Jordan Peele. This year’s speculation card simply says “celebrities,” which could mean a number of things.
What are you most looking forward to seeing at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood? Let us know in the comments!
What are you most looking forward to seeing at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood? Let us know in the comments!
