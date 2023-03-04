Tom Sizemore, intense actor with a troubled life, dies at 61





Tom Sizemore, a badass actor whose career, which included roles in major films like Saving Private Ryan And Black Hawk Down, was at times overshadowed by his addiction and legal issues, died Friday in Burbank, Calif. He was 61 years old. The death was announced by his manager, Charles Lago. The cause was not immediately known, but Mr Sizemore suffered a stroke on February 18 which caused a brain aneurysm. He had been in a coma and on life support since then. Mr. Sizemore could be intense, charismatic and manic in roles as soldiers, thugs, cops, killers and, in a TV movie, baseball player Pete Rose. As a sergeant. Mike Horvath in Steven Spielbergs Saving Private Ryan (1998), he was the devoted second-in-command to Captain Miller (played by Tom Hanks) in a small group of Army Rangers whose mission after the D-Day invasion was to locate a soldier whose three brothers had already died in combat. Near the end of the film, Horvath eloquently lays out the choices Miller faces: let Private Ryan stay and fight, which he prefers, or send him home, as the unit was ordered to do. .

Part of me thinks the kids are right, what did he do to deserve this? Mr. Sizemore, as Horvath says. He wants to stay here? All right, let’s leave it and go home. But then another part of me thinks, what if by some miracle we stay, and manage to get out of here? One day we might look back and decide that saving Private Ryan was the only decent thing we got out of it. That’s what I thought, sir, he concluded. Like you said, Captain, we’re doing this, we’re all earning the right to go home. Mr. Spielberg wasn’t the only high-profile director Mr. Sizemore worked with. In Oliver Stones born killers (1984), he was an obsessed detective pursuing a young couple on a murderous spree. In Heat by Michael Manns (1995), he was part of a band of thieves led by Robert De Niro. And in Ridley Scotts Black Hawk Down (2002), based on a failed 1993 US military raid on Mogadishu, Somalia, to capture a brutal warlord’s lieutenants, he was the commander of the 75th Ranger Regiment.

When Mr. Sizemore starred in the TV series Robbery and Homicide Divisiona police procedural set in Los Angeles that aired during the 2002-3 season, Robert Philpot of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram said it was the main reason to watch.

Using his oversized head, which hangs slightly as if too heavy for his body, and his expressive eyes, Mr. Philpot wrote, Sizemore projects total authority, keeping subordinates as well as suspects in line. Mr Sizemore was struggling with serious drug problems at the time, which dated back to the 1990s. Over the years he had used heroin, crystal meth and cocaine, and was in rehab . How long sober now? Larry King asked him on his CNN show in 2010. Three hundred and twenty-six days, said Mr. Sizemore. What was the longest duration of your abstinence before that? Mr. King asked. A few minutes, said Mr. Sizemore. No that’s not true. I got sober in ’97 and stayed sober until 2002. In 2003, he was convicted of physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss, who in the 1990s ran a high-end prostitution ring and was nicknamed in the Hollywood media Madam. In a letter to the judge who sentenced him, Mr Sizemore wroteI am convinced that if I had not been under the influence of drugs, I would have controlled my behavior.

He served eight months in prison. In October 2004, he pleaded guilty to one count of methamphetamine possession and was placed on probation. The probation was revoked in 2005 when he was caught using a prosthesis to fake a drug test. His probation was later reinstated. And in 2007, he served several months in prison for violating his probation after being arrested at a Bakersfield, California hotel for possession of methamphetamine. The gods try to tell me that he doesn’t want me to do drugs because every time I do I get caught, Mr Sizemore said in a prison interview with the Associated Press. He appeared on 10 episodes of the reality series Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew from 2010 to 2011, starring Ms. Fleiss, former basketball player Dennis Rodman, actress Mackenzie Phillips and others. In a 2009 New York Times Magazine article on the series, Chris Norris wrote that Mr. Sizemore had fallen from an Olympus populated by Pacino, De Niro, Spielberg and Scorsese to this beige-carpeted, cable-only Hades.

Thomas Edward Sizemore Jr. was born on November 29, 1961 in Detroit. His father was a lawyer. His mother, Judith (Schannault) Sizemore, worked for the Detroit City Ombudsman.

He graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit with a bachelor’s degree in theater in 1983, and earned a master’s degree in the same subject from Temple University in 1986. Three years later, he made his television debut in the series Gideon Oliver, and on film, in Lock Up, with Sylvester Stallone. Lock Up was a flop, but United Press International wrote that Mr. Sizemore, as a scheming inmate loser, had emerged with semi-star potential. By the time Lock Up was released, he had shot roles in the upcoming films Born on the Fourth of July, directed by Mr. Stone and starring Tom Cruise; Blue Steel, starring Jamie Lee Curtis; and the black comedy Penn & Teller Get Killed. Most of the characters I play are losers, like the doomed Dallas in Lock Up, Mr. Sizemore told UPI In Born on the Fourth of July Im a quadriplegic. In Penn & Teller, I’m a mad killer. In Blue Steel, I’m a crack maniac. His role as a gangster in Witness Protection (1999) earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries. That year, he and eight other Saving Private Ryan actors were nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Cast.

Mr. Sizemore continued to play characters on both sides of the law and, despite his substance abuse issues, he kept busy for the rest of his career. He portrayed an internal affairs investigator on five episodes of Hawaii Five-O in 2011 and 2012; a CIA agent responsible for rescuing three American journalists taken hostage in Radical (2017); and a commander in the sci-fi film Battle for Pandora (2022). And in a supernaturally creepy role, he played a depraved building manager who goes on trial for kidnapping and killing a little boy in a 2015 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Mr. Sizemore is survived by his mother; his twin sons, Jagger and Jayden; his brother Paul; his half-sister, Katherine Sizemore; and his half-brother, Charles Sizemore. His brother Aaron died last year. His marriage to Maeve Quinlan ended in divorce. During his interview with Mr. King in 2010, Mr. Sizemore said that shortly after making it big in Hollywood, he started using cocaine with a famous actor, whom he did not want to identify. I didn’t mean to do it, he said, but there were people in that room and he did it, and I went, if he did it, I’m going to do it. And I did it, it took a few minutes and I was like, Wow, this is the bomb. Where did you get this? Do you have any others?”

