“He knew Mahesh Babu as Namrata Shirodkar’s husband.

Rana Daggubati is ready to play the main role in Rana Naidu, an adaptation of Ray Donovan. The Netflix project, billed as a pan-Indian web series, will also see him collaborate for the first time with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The Karan Anshuman-Suparn Verma show will see Rana playing a fixer for celebrities who find themselves in trouble.

While the characters of the series will originally be based in Hyderabad, they will soon relocate to Mumbai as they are engulfed in the lives of Bollywood stars. One might wonder why the creators decided to have the south corner in the show which mostly revolves around the maximum city. In a chat with indianexpress.com, co-producer Sunder Aaron shared that the original US series had the family moving from the east coast to the west and thus felt like a fish out of water. He added that it could add a lot more dynamic to the dramatic storyline.

When asked if the Southern films being the flavor of the season also helped their decision, Karan Anshuman replied: We started working on this show three years ago. It wasn’t the flavor then. His co-director launched with a big laugh, We anticipated where the country was heading. Aaron, however, felt it was a natural progression, and also because he is a South Indian, he decided to go for it. He also said that both Rana and Venkatesh were looking to do something interesting and challenging in a long format and the timing seemed right.

We then asked Rana Daggubati if he too anticipated the big change and how Telugu movies will become massive among Hindi speaking audiences. He replied, I obviously believed that would be the case. I mean my second project was a Hindi movie and then of course I continued with Telugu movies. But I always knew there were so many similarities between people and how they construct their emotions. We are unnecessarily divided by language and knew there would be a time when it would all come together.

Referring to his 2017 film Ghazi, the actor said he always tried to make films that could appeal to audiences in all regions. He joked that Telugu people thought he was making a Hindi film and vice versa and some in both regions thought he was making a Tamil film. This created confusion. However, then Baahubali arrived. It was the moment I was hoping for. And today, everything has changed, added Rana.

The Bheemla Nayak actor then shared a hilarious conversation he had with a friend in Mumbai a few years ago. The said person, also from the film industry, did not know Prabhas and knew Mahesh Babu from a very different background.

I was away for a few years during the filming of Baahubali, so when I met this friend, I told him about the film. When he asked who was playing the lead, I said Prabhas, and he was like Whos Prabhas? I didn’t know how to explain that to him so I told him the names of his few films. He hadn’t watched any of those movies and then he said something really crazy to me. He said the only Telugu actor I know is Chinus’ husband. I wondered what he meant, then I realized that Chinu was Namrata Shirodkar. I was shocked that they know Mahesh Babu in this way. I told him to wait four to five years, and an army of us will land here, Rana recalls with a huge smile.

The actor added that he ran into the same friend a few days ago and told him how they all got there, and that he was also doing a show in his own right. He said he had hoped for this moment to come and it makes him grateful and happy. It’s encouraging to see how we embrace each other’s cinema and watch so much content.

Reflecting on what has made southern cinema win hearts, Rana Daggubati said: Firstly, there is something innately Indian among us all. There is a certain sense of values, culture and sense of family rooted in all of us. I guess South Indian films captured them to a greater extent than the cinema you have here. In addition, we accept all new arrivals. See if we made similar movies like Mumbai, you wouldn’t watch it. Also, the south is not just one, there are four to five film industries, so the audience has always had a lot of variety.

Rana Naidu also stars Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais. It will be released on Netflix on March 10.