The ‘Tree Grows in Brooklyn’ actor was 89
Ted Donaldson, who played Bud Anderson in the original radio version of Father knows best and as Neely Nolan in the beloved family drama A tree grows in Brooklyn, the first feature film directed by Elia Kazan, has died. He was 89 years old.
Donaldson died Wednesday of complications from a fall at his Echo Park apartment in January, his friend Thomas Bruno said. The Hollywood Reporter.
In his big-screen debut, Donaldson portrayed a boy who makes his pet caterpillar Curly dance when he plays “Yes Sir, That’s My Baby” on harmonica in the comedy fantasy. Once upon a time (1944), starring Cary Grant and Janet Blair.
He also starred as Danny Mitchell in eight Columbia Pictures B-movies that revolved around a German Shepherd named Rusty. The first, Rusty’s Adventures (1945), starred Ace the Wonder Dog.
An only child, Donaldson was born in Brooklyn on August 20, 1933. His father was singer-songwriter Will Donaldson (he co-wrote “Do Wacka Do,” a hit for Roger Miller years later). After his mother, Jo, died when he was just a few months old, his father married organist/composer Muriel Pollock.
Donaldson attended New York’s Professional Children’s School and did a magic act, and he joined the original Broadway production of life with father as the Harlan son in 1941. Also that year he played Tiny Tim opposite Edmund Gwenn as Scrooge in a week-long serialized radio version of A Christmas Carol.
In 1943, Donaldson was back on Broadway alongside Gregory Peck, Stella Adler and Geraldine Fitzgerald as a younger version of Kenneth Tobey’s character in sons and soldiersdirected by Max Reinhardt.
His performance led him to audition for Columbia head Harry Cohn for the role of Arthur “Pinky” Thompson in Once upon a timebased on the radio game My curly client.
Grant took a liking to the boy, overseeing his fitting of a new blue serge suit at a Hollywood costume shop, then attending, with his wife Betsy Drake, Donaldson’s 1949 high school graduation ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The superstar actor affectionately called him “Teddy,” Donaldson reminded in a 2018 interview.
After playing an orphan in Mr. Winkle goes to war (1944), with Edward G. Robinson and Ruth Warrick, Donaldson landed the role of Cornelius “Neely” Nolan in Fox’s A tree grows in Brooklyn (1945), based on Betty Smith’s popular 1943 novel.
Set in Williamsburg in the early 20th century, the film also starred Dorothy McGuire and James Dunn (in an Oscar-winning turn) as her parents, Katie and Johnny Nolan, and Peggy Ann Garner (Juvenile Oscar winner ) as her older sister. , France.
From 1949 to 1954, Donaldson played James “Bud” Anderson Jr. opposite Robert Young on NBC Radio. Father knows best. He received an offer to continue with Young on the television adaptation at CBS but turned it down.
“I didn’t want to be tapped,” he said in the 2002 book. Growing up on set. “I didn’t want to be a 21-year-old playing a 15 or 16-year-old kid. I wanted to do other things. Later, however, he would regret the decision. (Billy Gray portrayed Bud for six seasons on the TV show.)
After Rusty’s AdventuresDonaldson returned for Rusty’s Return (1946), For the love of Rusty (1947), Rusty’s son (1947), my rusty dog (1948), Rusty leads the way (1948), Rusty saves a life (1949) and, finally, Rusty’s birthday (1949).
Young Donaldson had a way with animals – he also worked with a burro in Child Personality (1946) and with a horse in The red stallion (1947).
His big-screen resume also included A guy, a girl and a friend (1945), Christopher Blake’s Decision (1948), The green promise (1949) and Phone call from a stranger (1952). His last screen credits came on TV shows Matinee theater in 1955-56 and The silent service in 1958.
A true gentleman, Donaldson went on to teach acting classes and worked for years at a bookstore on Hollywood Boulevard. Once, while delivering a book to a client’s home, he was “overjoyed and a bit embarrassed” to find actress Alexis Smith on the other side of the door, Bruno said. The two had worked together in Christopher Blake’s Decision.
“She walked him into her house and sat him down and made him feel welcome,” he said.
Donaldson has been invited to several TCM classic film festivals, most notably in 2016, when a restored version of A tree grows in Brooklyn delighted audiences – and were looking forward to returning to the Hollywood event next month.
He never married and had no survivors. Bruno and his wife Heidi set up a GoFundMe page to help with burial costs.
