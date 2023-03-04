Michelle Yeoh rejected racist roles in Hollywood for two years after Bond





Michelle Yeoh was already a star overseas in 1997 thanks to popular Hong Kong movies like “Police Story 3: Super Cop” and “Supercop 2,” but it wasn’t until James Bond’s “Tomorrow Never Dies” opened that year that Yeoh had his breakthrough in Hollywood. The actor played Wai Lin, a Chinese spy who is highly skilled in marital arts and bucks all stereotypes of “damsel in distress” and “Bond girl.” “The first film I made after arriving in America was ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ with Pierce Brosnan“, Yeoh recently said People magazine. “James Bond at that time was only known as macho, and the girls were just the ones with cute names.” Although Yeoh has been praised for being a progressive and action-ready Bond girl, she tell people that the Hollywood deals that followed were the exact opposite. “At that time, people in the industry couldn’t really tell the difference between if I was Chinese or Japanese or Korean or if I even spoke English,” Yeoh said. “They spoke very loudly and very slowly [at me]. I didn’t work for almost two years, until “Crouching Tiger”, simply because I couldn’t accept the stereotypical roles offered to me. Flash forward 25 years, and Yeoh is an Oscar-nominated actor and recent Screen Actors Guild Award winner thanks to “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Coincidentally, the role of Yeoh was originally written for a man, and his directors, the Daniels, wooed his “Police Story” and “Supercop” co-star Jackie Chan to play. When the role was changed to a female, Yeoh had some requests regarding the character’s name. “The only thing I said to them was, ‘The character can’t be called Michelle Wang,'” Yeoh said. Variety. “They’re like, ‘But why? It’s so you. I’m like, ‘No, I’m not an Asian immigrant mom running a laundromat. She needs her own voice. That was the only thing I’m like, ‘If you don’t change your name, I’m not going in.’ » The character’s name was eventually changed to Evelyn Wang, and the rest is history. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is nominated for a total of 11 Oscars, including Best Picture.

