A minor Lorraine Hansberry piece gets lost in a major revival

Although there are big stars in The Sign in Sidney Brusteins Window, Marvel actor (among others) Oscar Isaac and actress Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Rachel Brosnahan, the center of the solar system is Lorraine Hansberry. Few playwrights who, decades after their death, still seem so present and luminous. Hansberry died in 1965, when she was only thirty-four, but was still exploring her continuing impact, always seeking enlightenment. Since 2017, three major biographies and a documentary have examined both his artistry and his activism, and last year sculptor Alison Saar unveiled a statue of Hansberry in Times Square, which invited passers-by to sit with her in a peaceful communion of bronze. Meanwhile, the theater world cranks out Hansberrys’ masterpiece A Raisin in the Sun, his drama about Chicago housing discrimination, on and on (most recently at the Public Theater in 2022), and directors scour its short catalog, hoping to find hidden things. diamond that history thought was glass.

Despite the change of scenery from Chicago South Side to New York’s Greenwich Village, Sign structurally follows Raisin’s rough outline: a young marriage is in trouble and, for the stubborn husband, a key disillusion looms. Sidney (Isaac) and his often temperamental wife, Iris (Brosnahan), deal with Iris’ findings in analysis, though Sidney, a nervous intellectual who despises psychotherapy, prefers to imagine his barefoot Mountain Girl on a hill than listen to his real complaints. . Their cramped apartment is a crossroads, the door always opening wide for assorted types, such as their socialite pal Alton (Julian De Niro), Iriss’ conservative older sister Mavis (Miriam Silverman), and an existentially blasé playwright. , David (Glenn Fitzgerald). The discussion is lively and often circular. After being persuaded to embrace activism in the artsy newspaper he publishes, Sidney hangs a campaign sign for Wally OHara (Andy Grotelueschen), an attractive populist candidate for municipal office, in his window.

Anne Kauffman’s mega-production at the Brooklyn Academy of Music treats the flawed but fascinating sign with the grandeur of a major work, sometimes to its detriment. Isaac and Brosnahan possess a certain Hollywood magnetism, and they enter heavy with glamour, accentuated by the slightly too graceful clothes designed for them by Brenda Abbandandolo. The set, created by design collective Dots, has its own spaceship-style gravitas: huge, enveloping metal scaffolding lifts an entire exquisite apartment ten feet into the air, fire escapes extending above and down. -below. Weight and luxury, however, are a counterproductive approach for this game that still shows seams. Sign is a social comedy that turns sharply tragic in its final third, and it has to feel like a farce for as long as possible, with village eccentrics running in and out, climbing on the sofa, bumping into each other. Staging everything inside a Death Star armature weighs down that speed.

An essay that Hansberry wrote for the Time just before the opening of The Sign in Sidney Brusteins Window, in October 1964, explains that the drama is a portrait of engagement, its way of describing social conscience but not radical enough. The silhouette of the Western intellectual hesitating before the flames of involvement was a precise symbolism of some of my closest friends, she wrote, some of whom passed each other when entering and leaving, for example, the Communist Party. This analysis explains its harsh, even bitter tone in Signsocial goads aren’t necessarily meant to do any good. The microworld of Village groups is varied, but people switch their tolerance on and off: whether it’s Alton’s blackness, David’s homosexuality, or Sidney’s Jewishness, someone always makes a villain. comment. Hansberry was serious about nudging complacent liberals into action, however, most famously during a 1963 meeting with Robert Kennedy, when she warned him that he must morally engage in the lives of Black. The FBI must not like that kind of talk, because they had a file on her since she was twenty-two; when this thousand-page secret file was released online, in 2015, it became, curiously, the first of his recent major biographies.

The original sign ran for one hundred and one Broadway performances, with the final performance not taking place until two days before his death. It was not a notorious failure: the reception ranged from stingy (a vicious session of judging others, wrote Richard Gilman) to respectfully mixed. Although the political sequences in the BAM the production lacks the clarity of this Time essay, you glimpse, obliquely, what life might have been like for Hansberry herself in her early Village days. She suffered from stomach ulcers, as did Sidney; she was married to an idealistic Jew, just like Iris; she was a cheerful playwright, a bit like David. And her image of being a woman in this world is drawn in fire.

Iris, Mavis and their third sister, the late Gloria (Gus Birney), a call girl, have a collective function of witnessing and suffering: their surname is Parodus, which Mavis tells Sidney is the ancient Greek term for the chorus, as in a group of interpreters who comment on the action. (It’s actually a term for a type of choral ode, but Sidney wouldn’t know that either.) Here, the sisters are a testing ground for hypocrisy, as men’s ideals crumble at the minute they come into contact with a real, rather than imagined. , women. Alton’s class solidarity cannot extend to include Gloria’s sex work. I don’t want white man departures, Sidney. Not now. Never, he cries, revolted and Sidney’s pasty transcendentalism only succeeds if Iris plays her nature girl prop. A feminist can’t bite into any part of this bohemian sandwich without touching the foil. Wally jokes, A woman’s house is in the oven, but Sidney can be worse. After asking Iris what she thought of it on her paper, he snapped at her: Where did you get the idea that you know enough about these things to pass judgment on them? In an excruciatingly recognizable habit, Sidney also insists on playing his banjo, plinking and plonketing when others try to talk. This guy.

Hansberry’s touch was fragile in Sign: her ear for high tunes sometimes fails her, her plot can shift jerkily, and she takes odd, self-aware jabs at David’s avant-garde theater. . Still, she didn’t write Sidney as so irritating. For one thing, it’s supposed to be funny. The character’s description of the scripts focuses on his argumentative humor (a clown who laughs at himself as much as the world), but Isaac, always a leading man, can’t pull off the self-sacrificing comedy required. There’s also no erotic spark between Isaacs Sidney and Brosnahans plaintive but oddly inert Iris, so his hold on her becomes accidentally unpleasant. We feel ten times the heat on stage when Mavis, the so-called buttoned-up matron, unleashes a killer monologue, including a searing rant from Medeain Greek. Silverman is as regal and insane here as Lear is, and Isaac can be piercing when he’s listening, so their scene takes the proceedings to an exciting level. But, aside from Grotelueschens Wally, the rest of the productions’ secondary distribution works the other way around. Above all, the inexperienced De Niro and Birney are out of their depths like Alton and Gloria, whose B-plot contains the play’s tragic pivot.

I look ungrateful, but I’m not. I never thought I would see a production of this piece. It’s tempting to believe that Sign was unfairly derided by its original Broadway critics, but, really, it was unlikely to be revived, with its references to long-forgotten Village scandals (there was an original Sign in an original window) and its unsightly dramaturgy. . Claiming it’s bigger than it is doesn’t make the game really useful; instead, a stupendous production obscures those vivid Hansberian flashes of perception. And this very brilliant big name treatment flattened the part of the show that I did hope would work namely, his anthropological portrait of a particular milieu in New York. I lost my optimism early on in this regard, just as Brosnahan entered. Iris is a waitress, finally on leave, and she rushes into the kitchen of the apartment, where she takes off her work uniform. Underneath she wears white underwear and matching tights, everything looks fresh, as Iris is apparently the only waitress in history who hasn’t dropped grape jelly on her foot. This Iris looks pristine and camera-ready, and my heart sank. Clean tights in Bohemia? It’s a bad sign.