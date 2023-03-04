Who has the most Oscars? Common questions ahead of the 2023 Oscars.

From 1929, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognized those in the entertainment industry for their significant achievements. The Academy Awards, or Academy Awards, are the oldest entertainment awards show in the world.

Every year, actors, actresses, directors, writers and more compete for the chance to win an Oscar. This year’s ceremony the 95th Academy Awardswill be on Sunday, March 12, with nominees including “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Whale.”

In preparation for cinema’s biggest night, here are the top record holders for the most Oscars, including the actor, actress and movies that won the most Oscars.

What is an Oscar?

An Oscar, or Academy Award, is awarded each year by the film academy. The awards are given for “outstanding individual or collective film achievements in a wide variety of categories.”

For the 95th Academy Awards, there are 23 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Nominees are selected by members of the academy. Most of the categories are decided by the members of the corresponding branches: actors nominate actors, directors nominate directors, etc.

Of the, members vote online, and the results are announced at the awards night. The votes are certified by PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has counted for the Oscars since 1935.

To be eligible for an Oscar, certain rules must be followed. The rules for the 95th Academy Awards are available here.

This award is a quarter of the coveted EGOT meaning someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, top TV, music, film, and theater awards, respectively.

Who has the most Oscars?

waltz disney holds the record for the most Oscars won by an individual with a total of 22 competitive awards and four honorary awards. Disney has been nominated 59 times over its career, receiving a posthumous award.

It won Best Short Film (Cartoon) category 12 times, Best Documentary (Feature) category twice, Best Documentary (Short Subject) category twice, Best Short Film (Live Action) category once and the best short subject (two reels) category five times.

Disney also received four special Oscars:

1933: For the creation of Mickey Mouse

1939: For “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and pioneer of cinematic cartooning

1942: For “outstanding contribution to the advancement of the use of sound in motion pictures through the production of ‘Fantasia'”

1942: The Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award

Which actor has the most Oscars?

There is a three-way tie for male actor with the most Oscars. Walter Brennan, Daniel Day-Lewis and Jack Nicholson all have three awards.

Brennan has won Best Supporting Actor three times, the only performer to do so. He won at:

Day-Lewis has won Best Actor three times. He is the only artist to have won three Oscars in this category. He marveled:

Nicholson won Best Actor twice and Best Supporting Actor once. He won at:

The actress with the most Oscars is Catherine Hepburn, who has won Best Actress four times. Hepburn is the only performer to have won four competitive acting Oscars. She won at:

Film with the most Oscars

three movies tied for the most Oscars. “Ben-Hur”, “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” all received 11 awards, respectively.

“Ben-Hur” received 11 awards out of 12 nominations during the 32nd Academy Awards. He won in the following categories:

Actor

Supporting actor

Art direction (color)

Cinematography (color)

Costume design (color)

Direction

Film editing

Music (musical score of a drama or comedy)

Best Picture

Her

Special effects

“Titanic” received 11 awards out of 14 nominations during the 70th Academy Awards. He won in the following categories:

Artistic direction

Cinematography

costume design

Direction

Film editing

Original dramatic score

original song

Best Picture

Her

Editing sound effects

Visual effects

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” received 11 awards out of 11 nominations during the 76th Academy Awards.He won in the following categories: