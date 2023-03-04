King Charles III chooses France and Germany for the first state visits | Entertainment

LONDON (AP) King Charles III will travel to France and Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, underscoring Britain’s efforts to build bridges with its European neighbors after years of strained relations caused by Brexit.
Charles and Camilla, the queen consortare expected to visit the European Union’s two largest countries from March 26-31, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the palace said.
The visit will celebrate the UK’s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values,’ the palace said. It is also an opportunity to look to the future and show the many ways our countries are working in partnership, whether to fight climate change; responding to the conflict in Ukraine; seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture.”
Underlining the significance of the trip is the fact that it will be the first state visit by a British monarch since 2015; late Queen Elizabeth IICharles’s mother, stopped traveling abroad in her later years.
The announcement came just days after Charles met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a breakthrough in talks to resolve the trade deal dispute. post-Brexit for Northern Ireland.
Sunak will be eager to use the soft power of the monarchy to highlight the thaw in UK-EU relations, which have been strained by Britain’s decision to leave the bloc.
The trip to France and Germany is being made at the request of the British government and at the invitation of both governments, the palace said.
The royal family will first travel to France, where they will be welcomed by Macron and take part in a remembrance ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Charles would later meet members of the National Assembly and Senate and attend a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles.
The French leg of the trip will also include a trip to Bordeaux, home to a large British community. The royal couple plan to visit an organic vineyard and one of the areas devastated by forest fires last summer.
Charles and Camilla are due to travel to Germany on March 29, where they will be met by Steinmeier and Charles plans to address the Bundestag, the German parliament. Steinmeier will also host a state banquet for the royal couple.
Charles will also meet Ukrainian refugees in Germany, visit a joint Anglo-German military unit and travel to Hamburg, where he will visit sustainable energy projects.
While the British royal family has ceded most of its powers to the nations’ elected leaders, the aura of the monarchy and the pomp and ceremony of royal visits are still seen as a way to boost the UK’s image and strengthen ties with nations around the world.
That role was embodied by Elizabeth, who made 121 state visits during her 70-year reign, leading royal historian Robert Hardman to dub her queen of the world.
When Charles met von der Leyen on Monday, Buckingham Palace was quick to stress that he was working together with the government.
The king is happy to meet any world leader, if he visits Britain, and it is the government’s advice that he do so, the palace said ahead of the meeting.
The French leg of the trip may hold special significance for Charles, who is said to have formed a close relationship with Macron due to the two men’s shared interest in environmental protection and the fight against climate change.
Mutual respect was also expressed by the German president. In a video message, Steinmeier said he last met Charles at Elizabeth’s funeral and invited him to visit Germany as king. He said Charles’s decision to visit six months later shows how much the king values the friendship between the Germans and the British.
The German president said Charles’ decision to visit Germany and France was also an important European gesture.
I would like to say to him, but of course also to all Britons: we in Germany, we in Europe, want close and friendly relations with the UK after Brexit too, said Steinmeier.
Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.