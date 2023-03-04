Will Smith accuses white actor of spitting on him while filming Emancipation





Hollywood sSuperstar Will Smith alleged on Wednesday that he was spat on by a white actor while filming his 2022 movie, Emancipation. Smith, 54, made the remark while accepting the Beacon Award at the 14th Annual African-American Film Critics Association Awards, according to a report. WHITE STUDENT FILES RACIAL DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT AGAINST HBCU SEEKING $2 MILLION “Emancipation was the hardest movie of my entire career,” he said. “It’s really hard to convey a modern spirit in this era. It’s hard to imagine that, that level of inhumanity.” Still, getting spat on was not part of the script, according to Smith. “It was day two of shooting and 110 degrees,” he said. “I was in a scene with one of the white actors, and we had our lines, and the actor decided to improvise. So, we do the scene. I did my line. He did his line . And then he improvised and spat in the middle of my chest. If I had pearls, I would definitely have hung them. I wanted to say “Antoineeeeeee”, but I stopped and realized that Peter [Smith’s character] couldn’t have called the director.” Emancipation tells the story inspired by the famous 1863 “Whipped Peter” photo, an image of a man with a scarred back who had escaped slavery, the report notes. “I sat there, and I took a deep breath, and we took two, and the actor felt the ad-lib went well. So, we take two. I do my line. He makes his line and spits in it in the middle of my chest,” Smith said. “I just held that moment, and there was a part that made me cry right now there was a part from me who was grateful to have been able to really understand. And then, in the distance, I hear a voice, and Antoine says, ‘Hey, let’s do a take without the pin.’ And in that moment I knew God was real.” Wednesday was Smith’s first awards show since he notoriously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, according to the report.

Will Smith, right, punches presenter Chris Rock onstage while presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) “I want to thank [AAFCA President] Gil [Robertson IV] and AAFCA. I want to thank you all in this room for doing what you do, for keeping our stories alive,” Smith said. “I want to thank Apple, because the budget was one thing, then the budget was another thing, then the budget was another thing, and Apple never flinched.” CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER “It was the first time I had heard from a studio that the story was more important than the cost of making it. … They make iPhones. They can do it.” Smith will not be at the March 12 Oscars in accordance with the 10-year ban he received after slapping Rock.

