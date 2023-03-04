Josh Hartnett is done talking about his split from Hollywood but is ready to poke fun at actors: ‘We’re the worst’

Josh Hartnett is done talking about the exit he took from Hollywood at the height of his stardom, but he’ll tell you how much he enjoyed impersonating Hollywood stars in his new action flick, Operation Fortune: Cunning War.

It’s great fun to be able to poke fun at, or just have fun with, something you relate to and know a lot about, he tells Yahoo Entertainment about his role in the film. Hartnett portrays the movie industry’s biggest action star, Danny Francesco, who was blackmailed into helping a team of spies led by Jason Statham strike a billionaire arms deal (and mega-fan of Francesco) played by Hugh Grant.

I’ve never met anyone as narcissistic, maybe sociopathic and crazy as Danny in this industry. But there are stories of people and I have met close people. It’s fun to poke fun. And I think it’s also the perception that people have of the actors you want to play with, how people see us.

He adds with a laugh, I mean, everyone hates actors. We are the worst.

Harnett’s own relationship with fame has been a point of fascination in the media for years since the wearing pearls The star turned down several superhero roles and avoided Hollywood life in the mid-2000s, returning to his home state of Minnesota and then to London, where he raised a family and focused on movies. more artistic and intimate projects.

Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett attend the Prince’s Trust Awards at the Theater Royal in London on May 24, 2022. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

I’ve been talking about this kind of moment in my life for 15 years now, and like every time I talk about it, it gets more confusing in the press and I feel like I’ve said all I could say about it,” says Hartnett, 44.

It’s always been an industry full of opportunity and I’ve been extremely lucky to have 25 years in this business and make great movies with really interesting directors and to be able to play a bunch of disparate characters. And I’m really happy to work with the people I’m working with right now. I find it remarkable and very lucky to be here after 25 years. It’s weird. I never really intended it to be a career, necessarily. This is now my life.

Hartnett never stopped acting, but he’s been more visible since co-starring in the Showtime series dreadful penny from 2014 to 2016.

Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett and Aubrey Plaza in “Operation Fortune” (Photo: Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

One of his favorite collaborators at the moment is Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes), who penned a last-minute role for Hartnett in 2021 man’s anger and re-recruited the actor for Operation Fortune.

Ritchie, Hartnett says, has one of the loosest approaches to writing and directing he’s ever seen.

All the dialogue changed when we were on set, and a lot of the scenes too, he says. I think that’s how Guy likes to work, and I like working that way too, Hugh and I have talked about it in a few interviews. It gives us less time to sweat and be scared of the final product because we have no idea what we’re going to shoot. So we just have to deal with, [and] works. The dialogue in the movie is 90% different from what’s on the script page. What I really like about Guy [is that] he’s right to do that because it’s visual. You read a script and it looks great on the page, but if you pick it up and it doesn’t work, we’ll change it. There’s no shame in that.

Operation Fortune play now.

