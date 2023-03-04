Commanders should provide an offseason of titles and entertainment whether or not they appear on Hard Knocks

hard knocks is an offseason HBO series that follows an NFL team through training camp and covers the teams’ preparation for the upcoming football season. The series premiered in 2001, and beginning with the 2021 season, there has been an in-season version of Hard Knocks following a different team than the training camp version.

The series shows the personal and professional lives of players, coaches and staff, including their family life, positional battles and even jokes and pranks. It particularly focuses on rookie adjustments to play in the NFL, usually emphasizing the team’s final draft pick. He usually also chooses to focus on undrafted players and journeymen trying to make the team.

There are a limited number of franchises that seem to enjoy being featured on Hard Knocks. I believe Jerry Jones sees it as a valuable exercise in brand building, and the Cowboys have appeared on the show 3 times more than any other team. For the most part, however, teams tend to shy away from the spectacle, viewing it as an attention disruption during the critical team building that takes place in July and August each year.

For this reason, since 2013 the league has had a set of criteria to qualify teams for hard knocks in the absence of any volunteers. To qualify for the next edition of hard knocks, an NFL team must not have made the playoffs for two consecutive seasons; they must not have a rookie head coach and they cannot have been in the program for a decade.

The only teams that meet these qualifications in 2023 are the Bears, Saints, Jets and Commanders.

There are certainly plenty of reasons why Commanders could make a compelling subject for Hard Knocks this year.

By the time Boot Camp rolls around, the franchise will likely have a new owner, which would provide an interesting backstory to the series and allow the series to delve into the turbulent history of the Dan Snyder era.

It would give an up-close and behind-the-scenes look at Eric Bieniemy, who for 3 or 4 years now has been a poster child for the NFL’s lack of diversity at the head coaching job.

Sam Howell is likely to be a compelling story at quarterback, as the 2nd year player enjoyed a meteoric rise followed by a sharp drop in draft stock during his time at UNC, and became QB1 somewhat by default after a series of disastrous QB moves by the franchise. In fact, Washington’s long history of struggle in this position provides grist for the mill.

While HBO doesn’t typically focus on star players with high notoriety, they sometimes do if that player is facing a struggle, such as returning from injury. Chase Young offers the name recognition and struggle to return to the production he displayed as a rookie.

The horrific ranking of teams in the NFLPA Player Survey that was released this week, which asked players about things like facilities, food and family friendliness, could spark interest in what the series could shed light, both positively and negatively.

Of course, Ron Rivera is widely considered to be in the hot seat, due to his inability to mount a winning season in his 3 years at the helm, his inability to resolve the quarterback situation and the simple fact that ‘a new owner is likely to want to put their own fingerprints on the front office and management staff.

Fans of NFL teams seem hesitant to have their favorite team featured on Hard Knocks. On the one hand, most fans are very intrigued by the ability to see behind the curtain; on the other hand, fans don’t want the distraction of the cameras, production crew, and weekly shows to disrupt the camp dynamic.

With Washington being one of only 4 franchises to qualify in 2023, and with so many reasons producers would consider the team along with other storied teams (notably the Jets), it seemed like a good idea to interrogate members of Hogs Haven. on whether they would like to see the team featured on the HBO series this year or not.

The opinion split is around 60-40, with the majority interested in seeing the team on the show.

It may take some time before we know which team will be chosen. Looking back at past announcements, some were made as early as late March, while others weren’t made public until June.

If the team isn’t chosen for the training camp version, there’s also the 2nd bite at the apple with the 3rd year of the show’s in-season version, although I’m not sure the level of fan interest is also great for this variant.

In the meantime, there’s plenty to keep fans engaged. The annual Scouting Combine is currently underway in Indianapolis. The legal tampering period before free agency begins on March 13, with the official start of free agency at 4 p.m. on the 15th.

After a 5-week hiatus, the NFL is back in the minds of fans with the 2023 Draft scheduled for April 27-29.

With draft analysis complete, the NFL is entering its quietest time of the year from a fan perspective, with little going on for about 10 or 12 weeks outside of rookie camps and mini camps until until the training camps intensify the last week of July.

Whether the 60% of fans get their wish to see the burgundy and gold featured on Hard Knocks for the first time, or the 40% are rewarded with another season without the distraction of HBO, we can all probably count on the more entertaining/distracting. the offseason of our lives (and we’ve already had more than most NFL fans).

Washington fans have lived through the name change, rebranding, reports of the franchise’s toxic culture, and multiple investigations. We already know that the news, reports and speculation sparked by the Danny sells the team (or maybe not) will likely continue unabated through the spring and summer, providing all the idle car wreck fun we can manage.

Come to think of it, maybe we don’t need cameras to capture this scene after all.