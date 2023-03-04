Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to host 2023 Oscars with actor Riz Ahmed

DUBAI: It wasn’t supposed to happen so quickly. It’s been just five years since Saudi Arabia launched its cinematic journey after a 35-year ban, announcing a plan not only to open cinemas across the Kingdom, but also to create its own film industry to fill them. While international blockbusters were initially expected to fill theaters, the plan was that slowly but surely the Kingdom’s talent would grow, and one day, perhaps, a Saudi film might also be the one to set box office records. .

But in five years, a Saudi film has already done it: Sattar, the brainchild of comedian, actor, writer and producer Ibraheem Alkhairallah. In the weeks following its release in the Kingdom on December 29, the film is not only the No. 1 Saudi film in history, but the No. 5 film in Saudi box office history ahead of blockbusters including Avatar: The Way. Water and Avengers: Endgame.

Even better, two months have passed and the film shows no signs of slowing down, Alkhairallah told Arab News. The hope is that, when all is said and done, it will also be the highest-grossing Arabic-language film in Saudi box office history, which would put us at No. 3 on the all-time list.

Alkhairallah has always been a cinephile, and the cinematic experience was central to that. (Provided)

Could anyone have predicted this level of success?

I predicted it, said Alkhairallah with a smile. Of course I did. After all, it wasn’t cheap to make, so I had to be confident in what I was producing. I knew from the start that we needed to sell 500,000 tickets to break even. I had faith that we could do it, even though a lot of people thought I was crazy.

It is appropriate that Alkhairallah’s film, which he produced, co-wrote and co-starred (directed by Abdullah Al-Arak) was released a week after the Avatar sequel in his home country, because his confidence and his ambition are reminiscent of Avatar director James. Cameron, who has long set himself goals without historical precedent, to achieve them with aplomb.

In other words, the previous highest-grossing Saudi film in history sold around 170,000 tickets in total. In order to break even, we had to sell three times more than the best film in the history of the country. I can understand people doubting it, but I knew we would do it. I knew we had what it took.

Ibrahim Alkhairallah in Sattar. (Provided)

Let’s step back a few years to when he was primarily a stand-up comedian who quietly built a YouTube empire with his friends called Telfaz11. When the country decided to build an industry, it was Alkhairallah and his partners who were in the best position to be the first to move the characters they had created in the many series they had already turned into viral successes and which were popular throughout the region. They had a three-pronged plan.

We wanted to cover all the bases: To do projects for streaming, for festivals and for cinemas, we knew we could do it all, says Alkhairallah.

Alkhairallah, it was decided, would spearhead film-focused projects, founding a production company within Telfaz11 to do this, AlShimaisi Films.

Do you want to know why I called it that? he asks with a smirk. When I was growing up, it was AlShimaisi Street in Riyadh that was a kind of film school for me. It was the street that sold less than legal copies of everything you could think of from movies, pro wrestling, TV shows. I spent hours there, getting my hands on everything I could think of. The name is a thank you, in a way.

Abdulaziz Alshehri and Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj in Sattar. (Provided)

Alkhairallah has always been a cinephile, and the cinematic experience was central to that.

That’s part of the reason I was sure Saudi film culture would explode because it’s nothing new. Saudis have always loved cinema, we just couldn’t participate from within our borders. Almost every weekend I would drive to Bahrain overnight just to arrive early in the morning and watch as many movies as possible all day, he says.

My strategy was to watch a few interesting ones, then add a boring one that I could take a nap in to regain my energy, then another interesting one before heading home. And I was not the only one in this case, so many Saudis used to do it. We really like movies.

To make AlShimaisi work, however, he used lessons not only from a lifetime of acting, but also from what he had learned on stage as a stand-up. Knowing that Saudis love to laugh, he looked at key elements of Egyptian comedies, such as their use of music and their blending of other genres, and applied them to the many ideas he sketched out during the lockdowns. related to COVID-19. . He opted for an action-comedy about a man who gets involved in the world of underground wrestling for the first time by teaming up with Egyptian writer Ayman Wattar to cross the finish line.

Ayman was a big help, he says. With 10 movies under his belt, he was able to do a lot to help me understand things that are second nature to him at this point, like the three-act structure that helped make this movie something special.

Abo Rabieaah and Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj in Sattar. (Provided)

The film also incorporates elements of what made Telfaz11’s comedy shorts successful, including a reprisal of the character of Abdulkhaliq from Alkhairallah.

Alkhairallah has also obsessively campaigned for the film across Saudi Arabia since its release, with him and cast members, including star Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj, making as many unannounced appearances at screenings across the country as possible.

The Saudi people will respect you if you show them respect. We gave everything we could from the beginning to show our appreciation for the people who supported the film, and that love came back to the project in so many ways, says Alkhairallah.

If he rejects the idea of ​​a Sattar 2, it is surely only the beginning of AlShimaisi Films’ story, with a successful formula for years to come.

We’ve done action comedy, and we really think hybrid comedies are the best way to go, he says. Then you might see heist comedy, horror comedy, and many other genre mashups that will eventually broaden the scope of what audiences are ready for.

He’s confident, sure, but he also remembers perhaps the most important lesson from his stand-up days.

I can’t go too far. After all, it’s the nights you go on stage thinking you’ve got it all figured out that you bomb. We still have so much to learn, but we were so happy with the direction we were going, he says. Another comedy lesson: timing is everything. And the time has come for that.